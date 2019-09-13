Solheim Cup 2019: Morgan Pressel and Bronte Law hit opening tee shots at Gleneagles

2:46 Morgan Pressel and Bronte Law struck the the opening tee shots in Friday's foursomes in the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles Morgan Pressel and Bronte Law struck the the opening tee shots in Friday's foursomes in the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles

Team USA’s Morgan Pressel and European rookie Bronte Law got the 16th Solheim Cup underway amid fervent support for hosts Europe at Gleneagles.

Pressel, playing alongside rookie Marina Alex, was tasked with the opening tee shot in the opening foursomes match against Law and Carlota Ciganda.

Both Pressel and then European rookie Law, having asked for further encouragement from the first grandstand, found the fairway with their opening tee shots under perfect conditions at the venue of the 2014 Ryder Cup.

Alex, one of six rookies in Juli Inkster's side, left her second shot in the front fringe before Spaniard Ciganda hit her approach to within 12 feet at the first to give the hosts an early look at a birdie.

Pressel, playing in her sixth edition of the biennial matchplay event, left her birdie putt several feet short in three, before Law's birdie putt lipped out.

But Alex then missed on the right edge for par as Europe earned the early momentum in the opening match.

USA are targeting their third straight success in the event while Europe are aiming for success for the first time since they defeated United States 18-10 - a record margin of victory - in 2013.