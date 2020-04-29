The Golf Show: Best bits from the launch show with Tommy Fleetwood

We take a look back at highlights from the inaugural episode of The Golf Show.

Tommy Fleetwood, Paul McGinley and Andrew Coltart all featured in the launch episode of The Golf Show, a new programme on Sky Sports.

McGinley and Coltart assessed the current global shutdown and offered their opinions on whether the PGA Tour will be able to re-start on June 11 as planned, as well as discussing the logistics of getting the golfing calendar up and running again.

Fleetwood looked back on his start to 2020 before the coronavirus outbreak and how he is coping without any golf, plus talked about how he is planning for returning to action.

Fleetwood has posted top-20 finishes in six of his previous seven worldwide starts

The five-time European Tour winner also shared details of how he needs to improve to move further up the world rankings and gave his verdict on a possible Ryder Cup without fans, as well as answering the best of the questions sent in via Twitter using #SkyGolfShow.

Sky Sports News' Jamie News provided an update on the latest news in the sport, while Tim Barter provided a stay-at-home golf tip and the guests looked back at the best of the Sky Sports Golf vodcasts created in recent weeks.

