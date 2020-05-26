Lee Westwood, Marc Leishman, Thomas Bjorn guests on The Golf Show

0:59 Watch 'The Golf Show' every Tuesday from 2pm live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Golf! Watch 'The Golf Show' every Tuesday from 2pm live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Golf!

Lee Westwood, Thomas Bjorn and Marc Leishman are among the guests in another busy episode of The Golf Show, live on Sky Sports.

The trio are among the guests in a busy hour from 2pm, bringing you the latest news from the golfing world as we edge closer to the PGA Tour re-starting next month.

Westwood gives his reaction to professional golf resuming in the USA and whether his outlook has changed now the American government has relaxed restrictions on athletes travelling, while Leishman shares his concerns about tournaments returning to the schedule.

Leishman won earlier in the year at the Farmers Insurance Open

Wayne "Radar" Riley reveals how he has been keeping busy during the sporting shutdown and gives his verdict on how golf will look in the months ahead, with Golf Channel's Damon Hack providing the view from the USA and giving his reaction to Sunday's charity match involving Tiger Woods.

Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir offers an update on what's been going on this week, as well as the latest on when the European Tour could make a return, while you can get involved in the show by using #SkyGolfShow on Twitter!

