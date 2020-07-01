Harold Varner III, Bubba Watson to play Jason Day, Wesley Bryan in charity exhibition match

Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III will be team-mates for the charity contest

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson will team up with Harold Varner III for a special charity exhibition match ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The pair will take on former world No 1 Jason Day and Wesley Bryan in a nine-hole contest on the back nine of Detroit Golf Club, venue for this week's PGA Tour event.

The special will be raising money for the tournament's "Changing the Course" initiative, a multi-year campaign is to ensure every Detroit resident has access to the internet, technology and digital literacy training they deserve.

Jason Day and Varner will be on opposite teams for the special nine-hole match

Detroit currently ranks as the least-connected city in America, with nearly a third of its homes without broadband of any type and the "digital divide" leaving them excluded from opportunities for education and employment.

"It's going to be a lot of fun to get out there Wednesday for a little hit and giggle with some friends to raise money for a great cause," Watson said.

Rocket Mortgage has pledged to donate $5,000 for every eagle made at the 14th, $25,000 for any hole-in-one at the 15th and $5,000 for a birdie at the 16th, with the AREA 313 Challenge offering a $313,000 donation for any golfer to score 3-1-3 on that three-hole stretch this week.

Watch the 'Changing the Course' exhibition live on Wednesday from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf.