Viktor Hovland says chance to become No 1 is 'absurd' as he looks to leapfrog Jon Rahm at Players Championship

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Viktor Hovland admits he is playing the best golf of his career but says the opportunity to go to number one in the world is 'absurd' ahead of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass Viktor Hovland admits he is playing the best golf of his career but says the opportunity to go to number one in the world is 'absurd' ahead of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

Viktor Hovland might be considered the undisputed face of Norwegian sport right now were it not for a similarly-blossoming Erling Haaland, but he is more than willing to share the stage as he enters The Players Championship with another, perhaps more significant, leading role in view.

For now, he is satisfied with recognition for any kind of sporting success generated by his nation's modest population, though he could well have the edge on his compatriot come next week.

"I'll let the Norwegian media people take care of that conversation!" he told Sky Sports. "But it's really cool to see Norwegian sports is flourishing the way that it is, and with such a small country of five-six million people, it's pretty crazy what we're able to do in the big world, so we'll try to keep it going and have some fun!"

Hovland has the opportunity to dethrone Jon Rahm as world number one with a win or outright second-place finish in Florida over the next few days.

The Players Championship Live Live on

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dustin Johnson says that Tiger Woods 'made golf cool' ahead of the 15 time major winner being inducted into the golf Hall of Fame. Dustin Johnson says that Tiger Woods 'made golf cool' ahead of the 15 time major winner being inducted into the golf Hall of Fame.

Rahm, who has topped the rankings since finishing tied-third at The Open in July, holds a 0.42 advantage in the standings over two-time major champion and world number two Collin Morikawa, with Hovland and Patrick Cantlay also chasing top spot.

"In theory just to have the chance is pretty absurd, pretty cool," he said. "But obviously I have to win or play some really good golf, so with that in mind it is still a long way away in reality. But having the chance is pretty cool."

Hovland squandered a chance to clinch a fourth victory in his last eight starts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday as he relinquished a four-shot lead after hitting 40 on the back nine.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nick Dougherty and Rich Beem discuss which European players could be in contention to win The Players at TPC Sawgrass this week, with three of the top 10 in the world being Europeans. Nick Dougherty and Rich Beem discuss which European players could be in contention to win The Players at TPC Sawgrass this week, with three of the top 10 in the world being Europeans.

The world number three bogeyed the 17th before failing to birdie the last to set up a play-off with Scottie Scheffler, who could also rise to No 1 this weekend should results fall in his favour.

"I feel like I'm playing the best golf I've ever played, and I think it was really rewarding to see last week that I had a really good chance to win a golf tournament without my very best stuff," said Hovland.

"I am taking that into this week knowing that I don't have to be perfect to still have a good chance. I just have to do some things well and obviously get some momentum going my way.

"That makes me relaxed more going into a tournament that I don't have to practice with high shoulders, to play 54 holes before a tournament. I can relax and ease my way into a tournament."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said the tour was about 'legacy and not leverage' after rumours of a Saudi-backed golf league, Jaime Diaz looks at what golf needs to keep the fans interested. After PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said the tour was about 'legacy and not leverage' after rumours of a Saudi-backed golf league, Jaime Diaz looks at what golf needs to keep the fans interested.

Hovland, who missed the halfway cut at the PGA's flagship last year, is tied second in birdie average (5.500) and seventh in scoring average per round (68.5).

The 24-year-old, grouped with Cantlay and Rahm, believes the course is set up to suit him, but insists that will only matter if he can capitalise.

"Especially this week with the tougher conditions and some wind you really have to put the ball in play from the tee," he said.

"The fairways are not super narrow but the rough is super thick. There's water, you're going to get crosswinds, into the wind, some long irons into holes you're not used to.

"I think that plays into my hands, it's just whether I can make the putts I need to make, and hit the good shots at the right time, and go from there."

Watch The Players throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated Players Championship channel. Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday from 11.30am on Sky Sports The Players.