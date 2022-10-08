Jon Rahm leads Open de Espana in bid to match legend Seve Ballesteros' three national titles

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from day three of the Open de Espana as Australia's Min Woo Lee challenged home favourite Jon Rahm The best of the action from day three of the Open de Espana as Australia's Min Woo Lee challenged home favourite Jon Rahm

Spain's Jon Rahm remains on course to match legend Seve Ballesteros' record of three national Open titles, after he registered a six under 65 to lead the 2022 Open de Espana by one shot.

Rahm, who won this event in 2018 and 2019, is attempting to draw level with the late Ballesteros by winning his national Open for the third time and heads into the final round on 16 under, with the narrowest of advantages over Australia's Min Woo Lee.

Stephen Gallacher, Louis de Jager, Marc Warren, Eddie Pepperell, Matthieu Pavon and Kiradech Aphibarnrat are three off the lead on 13 under at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid while Edoardo Molinari, who matched the low round of the week with his 63, is a shot further back with Zander Lombard.

Rahm leads the Open de Espana after firing a six under 65, in his bid to match Seve Ballesteros

Rahm was two shots behind overnight leaders Gallacher and Paul Waring at the start of his round and the Spaniard birdied the fourth and picked up another shot at the seventh, despite leaving an awkward up-and-down after missing the green to the left of the par-five.

Lee, playing with Rahm, went one better with an eagle after smashing a seven-iron 241 yards down the hill to a few feet before knocking in the putt - and it was the Australian and Gallacher out in front.

Rahm watched Lee reach 14 under at the 11th when he rolled in a 22-footer with a touch of left-to-right, but he made sure the gap stayed one by following him in from 11 feet for his own birdie.

The locals loved that and they were cheering again when Rahm almost holed his approach to the par-four 12th, the ball spinning back past the cup and leaving a tricky putt for birdie - but he holed it and took a share of pole position.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Rahm left his eagle putt at the par-five 14th just a touch short but walked off with birdie and led on his own at 15 under when Lee could only par after going long with his second.

A mini-run of pars followed for the pair but Rahm had to work hard at 17, holing a tricky save from seven feet after finding sand with his tee shot.

Rahm's eagle putt at 18 didn't have the legs but he tapped in for birdie before Lee held his nerve and holed his own birdie effort from 14 feet to sign for a 66 and set up a mouthwatering Sunday - the fourth round in a row the two will play together.