Ryder Cup celebrity all-star match: Free live stream as Gareth Bale, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Sainz feature

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch live coverage from the Celebrity All-Star Match Watch live coverage from the Celebrity All-Star Match

Watch Gareth Bale, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Sainz in action at the Ryder Cup celebrity all-star match in Rome for free via Sky Sports' live stream.

A star-studded line-up features at Marco Simone Golf Club, with former Ryder Cup captains Colin Montgomerie and Corey Pavin leading teams filled with celebrities from the worlds of music, cinema and sport.

Bale features in Team Monty, alongside Djokovic, pro surfer Leonardo Fioravanti, content creator Garrett Hilbert from Dude Perfect and G4D Tour (golf for the disabled) tour winner Kipp Popert.

For Team Corey, Ukraine's Andriy Shevchenko is the all-time leading scorer for AC Milan, Spain's Carlos Sainz currently drives for the iconic Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team, and Italian Tommaso Perrino is the leading golfer with a disability in Italy.

Hollywood star Kathryn Newton and former Super Bowl winner Victor Cruz complete Corey's line-up, with the match taking place on Marco Simone Golf Club ahead of the Ryder Cup taking place there from Friday.

Live Ryder Cup Golf Live on

Coverage of the Ryder Cup celebrity all-star match begins on Wednesday at 11.30am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event, while the Sky Sports App will allow you to watch for free - even if you're not a Sky Sports customer.

Watch a free live stream from the Ryder Cup celebrity all-star match!

Live coverage from the opening day of the Ryder Cup begins on Friday from 6am on Sky Sports Golf. There's also live content each day in the build-up to the tournament. Stream the PGA Tour, DP Tour, Ryder Cup and more with NOW.