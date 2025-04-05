PGA Tour: Brian Harman takes four-shot lead as Tony Finau hits hole-in-one at Valero Texas Open

Brian Harman surged into a four-shot lead on day two of the Valero Texas Open.

The 2023 Open champion stepped up his preparations for The Masters - live on Sky Sports - with eight birdies as he moved clear of the field in San Antonio.

Harman's second straight six-under par round of 66 moved him to 12-under par and four clear of nearest challenger Keith Mitchell.

England's Matt Wallace shot up the leaderboard with a second round 67.

The one-time PGA Tour winner is now seven under par for the tournament and alongside first-round leader Sam Ryder.

The crowd went wild as Tony Finau hit a brilliant hole in one on the 16th hole to help make the cut at the Texas Open

Tony Finau hit the shot of the day with an incredible hole-in-one at the 16th that rescued his round, saw him make the cut, and sent the San Antonio crowd wild.

Can Rory McIlroy complete a career Grand Slam at The Masters this year?

