Rocket Classic: Kevin Roy and Aldrich Potgieter share opening round lead as Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley shoots 68

America's Kevin Roy and South Africa's Aldrich Potgieter carded bogey-free rounds of 62 to share the lead after the opening day of the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club, while Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley shot a 68.

Roy and 20-year-old Potgieter, who started on the back nine, eagled the 578-yard par-five 17th hole and made eight further birdies to reach 10 under par.

Bradley, who rose to No. 7 in the world after winning the Travelers Championship last week in Connecticut, believes he can balance being a player and captain for Team USA as he continues his bid to become the first playing Ryder Cup captain since 1963, live on Sky Sports Golf from September 26-28.

Australia's Min Woo Lee and the United States pair Mark Hubbard and Max Greyserman sit one shot back while Zach Johnson, a former Masters and Open champion, is among a cluster of players on seven under par.

"Just one of those days everything was clicking," Roy said.

"I was shocked my 5-wood went that far. I had 279 pin. I don't hit a 5-wood that far, but maybe a little adrenaline or something going on."

It was a forgettable day for fellow two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, who is seven shots off the pace and was unhappy with his short game, including a trio of three-putts on the back nine.

Watch the second round of the Rocket Classic live on Sky Sports Golf on Friday 27 June from 5.30pm and on Sky Sports Main Event from 6.15pm.