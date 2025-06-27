Rocket Classic: Kevin Roy and Aldrich Potgieter share opening round lead as Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley shoots 68
Friday 27 June 2025 09:12, UK
America's Kevin Roy and South Africa's Aldrich Potgieter carded bogey-free rounds of 62 to share the lead after the opening day of the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club, while Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley shot a 68.
Roy and 20-year-old Potgieter, who started on the back nine, eagled the 578-yard par-five 17th hole and made eight further birdies to reach 10 under par.
Bradley, who rose to No. 7 in the world after winning the Travelers Championship last week in Connecticut, believes he can balance being a player and captain for Team USA as he continues his bid to become the first playing Ryder Cup captain since 1963, live on Sky Sports Golf from September 26-28.
Australia's Min Woo Lee and the United States pair Mark Hubbard and Max Greyserman sit one shot back while Zach Johnson, a former Masters and Open champion, is among a cluster of players on seven under par.
"Just one of those days everything was clicking," Roy said.
"I was shocked my 5-wood went that far. I had 279 pin. I don't hit a 5-wood that far, but maybe a little adrenaline or something going on."
It was a forgettable day for fellow two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, who is seven shots off the pace and was unhappy with his short game, including a trio of three-putts on the back nine.
