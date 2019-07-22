Colin Montgomerie backs Brooks Koepka on slow play debate

1:12 Colin Montgomerie says the criticism of JB Holmes by Brooks Koepka was justified Colin Montgomerie says the criticism of JB Holmes by Brooks Koepka was justified

Colin Montgomerie has backed Brooks Koepka for criticising the pace of play of JB Holmes during the final round of The Open at Royal Portrush, saying slow play is "killing the game".

Koepka signalled his frustration by tapping a non-existent wrist watch in the direction of the walking official in his group, and afterwards hit out at his playing partner.

"That's what I don't understand when it's your turn to hit, your glove is not on, then you start thinking about it, that's where the problem lies," said the world No 1.

Koepka accused playing partner JB Holmes of not being ready to hit when he should have been

Montgomerie believes Koepka was right to raise the issue and wants to see tougher penalties for players who hold up play on the course.

"We all should play quicker, and I think it really is hurting the game," said Montgomerie.

JB Holmes is known as one of the slower players on tour

"I agree with Brooks Koepka that when it's your turn you should be ready to play and not start your preparation from that time.

"We are told that your playing partner doesn't affect you, or shouldn't affect you because it's your own ball and you only control your own ball.

4:02 Highlights from the final day of The Open at Royal Portrush Highlights from the final day of The Open at Royal Portrush

"But at the same time it threw him [Koepka]. He did well to recover and finish fourth but it threw him. It's interesting it even throws the best players.

"It's killing our game and the penalties are not severe enough, the deterrent should be a lot more severe than it is."

Montgomerie wants officials to do more to deter slow play

While the former European No 1 believes the governing bodies could do more to motivate repeat offenders, he also says his fellow pros have a duty to set the tone.

"It's our responsibility to play quicker," said Montgomerie.

"Amateurs learn from the pros and it's up to us pros to show the amateur players that we can do it."