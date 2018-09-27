Ryder Cup moments, one day to go: Martin Kaymer's putt at Medinah

Relive Martin Kaymer's iconic putt from Medinah

We complete our countdown to the Ryder Cup by remembering how Europe retained the Ryder Cup in dramatic fashion at Medinah.

Jose Maria Olazabal's side found themselves 10-4 down and staring at a comprehensive defeat, only to win the final two Saturday fourball matches to reduce the deficit heading into the Sunday singles.

Europe won the first four fixtures on the final day to level the contest and got themselves tied 13-13 with two matches still to complete, where they needed a point to retain the trophy and 1.5 points for victory.

Rory McIlroy was one of the European players to win their singles match on Sunday

Martin Kaymer was one ahead heading to the final hole against Steve Stricker, with the German finding the green in two but then aggressively running his birdie putt six feet past the target.

As Stricker posted a two-putt par to ensure Kaymer needed to make his putt coming back to secure the point and guarantee the trophy would be returning to Europe.

Kaymer rolled his effort into the middle of the cup to spark wild celebrations on the 18th green, with Tiger Woods then conceding a share of the spoils against Francesco Molinari in the final match to give Europe a 14.5-13.5 victory.

