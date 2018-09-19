Ryder Cup moments, nine days to go: Paul Casey's K Club hole-in-one

Only six players in Ryder Cup history have registered a hole-in-one in the event, with today's countdown remembering the most recent European ace.

Paul Casey and David Howell were four ahead with five holes to play in their Saturday foursomes match at the K Club in 2006, giving them a commanding advantage over Stewart Cink and Zach Johnson.

The groups made their way to the 213-yard 14th, where Casey nailed his tee shot with a four-iron and rolled into the cup, seeing him become just the fourth Englishman in history to register a hole-in-one in Ryder Cup action.

Casey finished unbeaten from his four matches

Casey's ace was his first in tournament play and secured a "walk-off" 5&4 victory, helping Europe take a 10-6 advantage into the final day.

