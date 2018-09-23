Sergio Garcia predicts 'best-ever' Ryder Cup after encouraging week at Portugal Masters

2:07 Sergio Garcia reflects on a positive week at the Portugal Masters as his attention turns to what he predicts could be the 'best ever' Ryder Cup. Sergio Garcia reflects on a positive week at the Portugal Masters as his attention turns to what he predicts could be the 'best ever' Ryder Cup.

Sergio Garcia believes the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National will be the "best one ever" as the Spaniard took confidence in his game after a strong week at the Portugal Masters.

Garcia, one of Thomas Bjorn's four captain's picks in Paris, finished in a share for seventh in Vilamoura on his return to competitive golf having missed qualifying for the FedExCup Play-Offs last month.

Garcia was described as the "heartbeat of the team" by Bjorn when confirmed as part of the Dane's travelling party and the 2017 Masters champion envisages a high-quality week of golf in Paris.

Sergio Garcia finished in a share for seventh spot in Portugal

"[I am] really excited. It is going to be amazing," Garcia told Sky Sports after his final round in Portugal.

I think it is probably going to be the best one ever, no matter what happens. Sergio Garcia

"It is going to be hard - Le Golf National is a really tough golf course. But you have to realise that and be extra patient throughout the week. I can't wait for it. I think it is probably going to be the best one ever, no matter what happens.

"Hopefully we will get that trophy and it will be even better. We are excited about it and I can't wait to see all my teammates and get going."

Garcia, who will offer valuable experience alongside fellow captain's picks Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Paul Casey, is buoyed by his form going into his eighth appearance in the biennial matchplay event.

The 38-year-old completed his final tune-up event in fine fashion as he moved up 20 spots on the leaderboard in Portugal after a blemish-free six-under 65, which included an opening eagle and a closing birdie.

"It has been a positive week," said Garcia, who suffered from illness earlier in the tournament.

2:10 Highlights from the final round of the Portugal Masters Highlights from the final round of the Portugal Masters

"I feel like other than the back nine yesterday when I ran out of a little energy, after not having the greatest of nights with my stomach, I played nicely throughout the week.

"I hit a lot of good putts - unfortunately didn't really make anything. Even like that I am finishing in a pretty good positon so I feel like I shot as well as I could this week.

"It is positive and hopefully we will roll in a couple more putts next week. If I can play the week I did these last four days then I should be in good shape."

