Ryder Cup: Thomas Bjorn compares Jon Rahm to Rory McIlroy

Thomas Bjorn is predicting a big Ryder Cup debut for Jon Rahm after describing the young rookie as the most exciting player to hit the golfing scene since Rory McIlroy.

Rahm has been widely tipped to make a big impact on the contest, and the European captain believes he is capable of emulating his esteemed Spanish compatriots, Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia.

Jon Rahm has impressed in his first two years as a professional

The dashing 23-year-old has enjoyed a hugely-successful first two years as a professional, winning five titles on both sides of the Atlantic while rising to second in the world rankings following his victory at the CareerBuilder Challenge in January.

Bjorn labelled Rahm as a "phenomenal" player whose passion and determination will be a huge asset to the European team this week as they bid to extend their 25-year unbeaten record on home soil.

"Jon comes in off a long list of great Spanish players," said Bjorn. "Spanish players come into any Ryder Cup team knowing the history and the torch they carry for Spain in that way, and he will do that. He has the passion and the desire, and he wants to be on the golf course.

"He's a phenomenal player, and probably the most exciting player to come in the game since Rory. He's phenomenal; he's powerful and strong and has a great attitude to go where he wants to go in this game.

Rahm is relishing his Ryder Cup debut this week

"Any player that age has things to learn and this is part of his whole learning curve as a player, getting into Ryder Cup, experiencing something new.

"But you only have to talk to him for about 10 seconds and you realise he's going to take to this very well. He wants to be on that golf course. He wants to win points, and he's here for all the right reasons.

Bjorn believes Rahm is the most exciting player to emerge since Rory McIlroy

"When those guys come around, you just desperately want them to be out there and be out on the golf course. I'm delighted with him, and the great thing about Jon is he just wants to learn. He takes everything in, and he listens and he talks to people.

"He's a strong professional, and whatever the future will bring his way, I'm sure within the game of golf it will be great things."