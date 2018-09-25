Ryder Cup: Jim Furyk predicts dual role for Phil Mickelson in France

1:09 US captain Jim Furyk says Phil Mickelson will act as an unofficial vice-captain in the team room US captain Jim Furyk says Phil Mickelson will act as an unofficial vice-captain in the team room

Jim Furyk has paid a glowing tribute to Ryder Cup veteran Phil Mickelson and believes the left-hander will have a huge role to play both on and off the course in Paris.

Mickelson has not missed a team event in either the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup since 1995, and Furyk predicted he will be an unofficial vice-captain in the team room throughout the week.

Furyk believes Mickelson's experience will be crucial

The five-time major champion is making his 12th appearance in the contest as a player this week having been handed a wildcard by US captain Furyk, who insists Mickelson's experience will be vital to the team's chances of winning in Europe for the first time since 1993.

"He hasn't missed a team event since '95, he's been on every Ryder Cup team, every Presidents Cup team, and he knows the inner workings of the team room and the captains," Furyk said.

"If you know Phil, then you know he's always trying to find a way to poke fun, trying to mess with someone. He's telling a story and sometimes you're not sure if they are true or not. But he provides some humour; I think he provides some levity.

"But, at the right times, Phil understands when a team needs a kick in the butt or they need an arm around their shoulder, and he's been good in that atmosphere. He's a good speaker and good motivator, and he's been able to take some young players under his wing at times and really get a lot out of them from a partner standpoint.

Mickelson will be an unofficial vice-captain for Team USA

"He's just a valuable guy to have in the team room, and you know, as a captain, having a player like him is like adding a vice-captain to your staff."

The relationship between Mickelson and long-time rival Tiger Woods has improved significantly in recent years, and Furyk is delighted to have them both on his team in a playing capacity for the first time since 2012.

Furyk is delighted to have both Woods and Mickelson in his team this week

"It definitely doesn't hurt, but both Phil and Tiger have been really involved in our team atmosphere and have been leaders in our team room," he added. "Tiger doing it as a vice-captain the last couple years but as a player before, and Phil hasn't missed a team event in 23 years.

"Both of them have been huge, huge leaders in our team room and have helped the younger players significantly, and both are excited to be playing this week.

Live Ryder Cup - On The Range Live on

"And the first time they have both been on a team together in quite some time, and it's a lot of fun. They've always been big helps in the team room and guys we have relied on, captains have relied on in the past, and players have relied on."