USA clinch sixth straight victory in Junior Ryder Cup in Paris

Team USA struck the first blow of Ryder Cup week as their youngsters earned their sixth consecutive victory in the junior edition of the contest.

The Americans snatched a thrilling 12½-11½ win at Golf Disneyland in Paris as a valiant European fightback on the second day came up agonisingly short.

The two-day tournament, which comprises of two teams of 12 of the best male and female junior players from Europe and the United States, began on Monday morning with foursomes, which saw the Americans take a 4-2 lead, followed by mixed fourballs in the afternoon - where the US side extended their advantage to 7½-4½.

Team USA celebrate victory in Paris

Entering the final-day singles with a three-point cushion, the Americans made the perfect start when Lucy Li overcame Sweden's Amanda Linner 4&3 in the opening match.

But Europe rallied with Danish twins Nicolai Hojgaard and Rasmus Hojgaard winning back-to-back matches to take Europe to within two points of their rivals.

Team USA's Yealimi Noh immediately struck back with a 3&2 triumph over Austria's Emma Spitz, and after Rose Zhang birdied the final two holes to halve against Sweden's Ingrid Lindblad the Americans needed only two points from seven matches to retain the title they won at Interlachen Country Club two years ago.

A spirited performance from the home team earned four-and-a-half points from the remaining seven singles matches, but it was the US side who were triumphant once again with victories from Ricky Castillo and Michael Thorbjornsen, followed by a half point from Rachel Heck which clinched a sixth straight outright win.

Europe's commendable effort on the final day was all the more emotional after European Captain Maitena Alsuguren withdrew from the event last night following the death of her father.

Vice-captain Richard Heath, who stepped in to lead the side, said: "We enjoyed ourselves and it was a great week. Everyone expects the Junior Ryder Cup to be something special and it really proved to be that this year.

"The players have been really enthusiastic, they have been doing everything right and we really tried to go after the Americans today - I am really proud of how they played.

"I feel for our team as they wanted to win this for their captain. It's very difficult for us as we wanted to do this for Maitena but I think she will really appreciate the effort the team put in for her today. We can't imagine how difficult a time it is for her at the moment and I know she will be very proud of what this team did today."

Rachel Heck ensured the win for the visitors

Winning US captain, Allen Wronowski, added: "I feel so proud of this group of people. We buckled down and won on a tough final day. Europe had no stop, they're great players and it went down to every match and it was very exciting. I couldn't be prouder of every one of these players.

"The opportunity to not only experience a great country, different foods, and a different culture has been priceless. These are memories that these players will take with them for the rest of their lives."