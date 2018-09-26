Ryder Cup: Jim Furyk says Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson pairing is unlikely

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson last played together at the Ryder Cup in 2004

United States captain Jim Furyk has played down suggestions he could reunite Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson as a pairing at the Ryder Cup after the duo played alongside each other in practice at Le Golf National.

Woods and Mickelson last played together in 2004 under Hal Sutton's captaincy and Mickelson said on Tuesday that any partnership would work better now that they are older and have learned they "have more in common" than they thought.

But speaking on Wednesday, Furyk said a Woods-Mickelson axis was unlikely, while also easing fears of a Woods injury after he appeared to be moving stiffly on the way to the team photo shoot.

"I guess nothing's out of the realm," he said. "They did play some golf yesterday. I think they both mentioned it would be a lot better pairing than it was in the past.

"You know, I won't ever say it wouldn't happen, but it's probably not too likely."

As for Tiger's fitness, he added: "I don't think there were any issues. I was a little stiff on the way to the range too this morning. It was about 42 degrees. I watched him play a few holes. He doesn't look stiff at all."

Tiger Woods was reported to be looking stiff on his way to the Team USA photo shoot

Furyk said personality would be a big factor in his decision on the pairings for Friday's foursomes.

"I wouldn't say that anybody could be with anybody, on both sides. It's not that guys don't get along. Rarely do you see two really fiery guys paired together or two real complacent guys paired together.

"Bernhard Langer, one of my favourite guys, but you might not pair him together with himself because they are just even keel. You pair him with a guy that's feisty, a Seve, and you kind of get the ham-and-egg effect of things.

"One of the tasks for every captain is really trying to figure out how you get a depth of strength so you feel like at each session you have four great groups out on the course.

Jim Furyk says Le Golf National is in impeccable condition

"I've got eyes on the course right now, five vice-captains, just kind of getting a feel for everyone's mood, mannerisms, body language, what they see from a ball-striking perspective.

"I also let these guys know they are not trying out in practice rounds. It's not like every time they hit a shot slightly off the centre of the face and hit one in the rough off the tee, it's 'you're out, you're not going to play on Friday'.

"I want these guys to learn the golf course and kick off the dust from the jet-lag. The course is in impeccable condition."

Furyk expects the usual intimidating atmosphere once the action gets underway on Friday, but insists his team will be ready for whatever comes their way.

"We're coming into a golf course that they know a lot better than we do that will be set up in a fashion that they think suits their game. Those are obstacles we have to overcome.

"Their crowd is phenomenal. They make a lot of noise. When we walk into that first tee and they announce both teams, they are going to say, "And from the United States," announce two guys, and there's going to be a nice applause.

"And when they announce the two folks from Europe, there's going to be a giant roar and those players are going to feel that presence, and you're going to hear those roars around the golf course, but you know, that group out there is feisty and confident, and right now they are preparing.

"They are trying to do the best they can to brace themselves and get ready for the battle."