Ryder Cup: Bubba Watson warned not to encourage noise on first tee

Bubba Watson revealed he has been warned against "revving up the crowd" on the first tee at this week's Ryder Cup.

Watson has become renowned for teeing off amid a cacophony of noise, a tactic he first employed on his second appearance in the contest at Medinah in 2012.

The two-time Masters champion has enjoyed encouraging the fans around the opening tee to cheer him on while he was hitting, but he will not be able to incite the 7,000-strong gallery to make themselves heard at Le Golf National.

"I've been told that I can't get the crowd to rev up, because it's only an iron off the tee," said Watson. "It's a lot easier when it's a driver off the tee, but this hole, this is a different golf course and a different setup.

"So this is going to be one that I don't want to get revved up trying to hit a bullet off the tee and then fat it 20 yards down the fairway. I don't want to do that, and they told me I can't do it this time."

Watson was a vice-captain at Hazeltine two years ago having been overlooked for a wildcard pick despite being ranked seventh in the world at the time, and he has yet to enjoy a Ryder Cup victory in three attempts as a player.

On his experience among the backroom staff, he added: "I learned that the team was a lot better without me as a player. I've never won one, but as a vice-captain, we won. So I'm taking it that I helped win!

"But as a player, you see what the captain needs. You know, when you're sitting in with five guys trying to pick a line-up, who are you going to pair, why are you going to pair them together, all these thoughts.

"You know, if I show up to an event and say, 'I only want to play with one guy', that limits the captain. Because if you only practice with one guy, with a certain ball or a certain attitude or a certain personality, it limits you.

"So that's what I see the difference is; that you've got to give them a couple options of some guys that you really like to play with or some guys that you really don't want to play with just because of personality types or whatever it is, whatever that reason is."