Nick Faldo recreates his famous putt from the 1995 Ryder Cup

Sir Nick Faldo was a welcome guest in the Ryder Cup Zone at Le Golf National as he recreated his famous final-day, final-hole putt in 1995.

Faldo's most talked-about Ryder Cup moment came in 1995 at Oak Hill, where his dramatic victory over Curtis Strange reduced both he and Seve Ballesteros to tears.

In the pivotal match of the singles, Faldo won the 17th to get back to all square before an errant drive at the last gave him no chance to go for the elevated green.

But, after laying up to 93 yards, Faldo kept his emotions and nerves in check to clip a sublime wedge to five feet, and the putt was never in doubt after Strange failed to get up and down from the punishing greenside rough.

Nick Faldo clipped a wedge to five feet and holed the winning putt to beat Curtis Strange

"That was a great moment," reflected Faldo, failing to mask an immense amount of pride. "It was the most pressure I ever felt when I was over that wedge shot, and then the putt - my legs had gone!"

But could the six-time major champion, who made a record 11 appearances in the Ryder Cup, hole the same putt on the Zen Green in the Sky Sports Ryder Cup Zone?

