Justin Rose gets first blue on the board for Europe at Ryder Cup

0:38 Justin Rose gave Team Europe an exciting start to the Ryder Cup as he birdied the first hole on day 1. Justin Rose gave Team Europe an exciting start to the Ryder Cup as he birdied the first hole on day 1.

Justin Rose got Europe off to the ideal start as the 42nd Ryder Cup got underway amid an astonishing atmosphere around the first tee.

With almost 7,000 fans packing the huge grandstands and the surrounding areas on the opening hole at Le Golf National, Rose defied the nerves to split the fairway, knock a sublime second to two feet, and rattle in the putt for a winning birdie.

0:15 Despite the early tee-off times, that didn't stop the Ryder Cup fans from producing an amazing atmosphere in Paris for the opening day. Despite the early tee-off times, that didn't stop the Ryder Cup fans from producing an amazing atmosphere in Paris for the opening day.

Rose and Rahm arrived on the tee shortly before 8:05am local time and were greeted by a rousing Icelandic thunderclap, which has become a regular fixture at many sporting events since Iceland's popular run during the 2016 European Championships.

Brooks Koepka and Tonu Finau led off for Team USA, and Finau's adrenaline was certainly pumping as he hit a three-iron off the tee which travelled over 300 yards and would have toppled into the water had it not been for the wooden sleeper surrounds on the left of the fairway.

2:00 The opening four shots of the 2018 Ryder Cup from Team Europe and Team USA. The opening four shots of the 2018 Ryder Cup from Team Europe and Team USA.

Koepka, a double major winner this year, fared much better for the Ryder Cup holders as he found the short grass from the tee and hit a solid approach to eight feet, although his birdie putt shaved the right edge of the hole.

That opened the door for Rose to step up and strike the first blow for Europe, although it wasn't long before we saw some red on the scoreboard as Jordan Spieth lipped out for eagle at the first, the resulting birdie winning the first hole for him and Justin Thomas in match three against Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton.

Watch the videos in this article to see how the 42nd Ryder Cup got underway at Le Golf National, and follow comprehensive live coverage on our dedicated Sky Sports Ryder Cup channel right through to Sunday's conclusion.