Ryder Cup: Tony Finau enjoys huge slice of luck on opening morning

Tony Finau was the beneficiary of a moment of good fortune which swung the opening match of the Ryder Cup in the Americans' favour.

Brooks Koepka and Finau were one down to Justin Rose and Jon Rahm with just three holes remaining, and the par-three 16th over water suddenly provided a huge turning point in the contest.

Finau's tee shot was on a good line but appeared to be destined for a watery grave as he yelled at his ball to "get up", but he was high-fiving his partner moments later after an extraordinary bounce.

Tony Finau celebrates with Brooks Koepka after his fortuitous tee shot at 16

His ball landed on the wooden sleepers that surround the green, vaulted into the air and landed safely on the green before coming to rest just three feet from the pin.

And, after Rose and Rahm were unable to make birdie, Finau calmly rolled in the putt for a two which levelled the match and the American pair went on to snatch victory with a par at the last.

"When I saw the ball in the air, I knew it needed to get up," said a relived Finau afterwards. "I was kind of wishing for that in the air, and I got lucky. Sometimes the ball rolls your way and sometimes it doesn't.

"Fortunately for us, that was a huge turning point in our match. I was able to brush that one in and get our match all-square, and the momentum was on our side because they were two up and looking to close us out.

"We were able to stretch that match out, and then we played incredible golf on 18 to win the match."

Watch the video above to see Finau's moment of good fortune on the 16th which turned the match on its head.