Steph Curry: NBA superstar joins NBC Golf and Sky Sports' Ryder Cup coverage

Steph Curry teeing off in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course last year

Two-time MVP and three-time NBA champion Steph Curry is joining NBC Golf's Ryder Cup coverage as part of a first of its kind 'global talent partnerships' deal between the basketball star's production company, Unanimous Media, and Comcast NBCUniversal.

The expansive, multi-year partnership includes first-look development deals with Universal Studio Group for scripted and unscripted television projects and DreamWorks Animation for kids and family content.

It will also see the basketball star join NBC Golf's 2020 Ryder Cup coverage as a specialist 'insider' for golf's ultimate team event, offering unparalleled insight on playing as a team and winning at the very highest level. Curry will also be creating original content for the Golf Channel's critically acclaimed 'Live From the Ryder Cup' and GolfPass.

As a result, all Curry's work during the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits will be available in Sky Sports' coverage of the competition across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

One of the most accomplished NBA players of his generation and widely regarded as the best shooter of all time, Curry has been an avid golfer since his youth, when he would drive the golf cart for his father, Dell Curry, who was also a professional basketball player.

At times, Curry has admitted in the past, his commitment often wavered between the two sports but in the end basketball won out. Given his three championships with the Golden State Warriors, two MVP awards (one of which was unanimous, making him the first and only player in league history to garner every single vote) and seven All-Star appearances, it is safe to say he probably made the right decision.

That has not, however, stopped his fixation with golf.

Curry plays his shot from the ninth tee as Phil Mickelson looks on during The Match: Champions For Change at Stone Canyon Golf Club

According to reports, Curry's handicap is +2.2 and in 2017 and 2018 he even competed in the Ellie Mae Classic, a Korn Ferry Tour event. Although he missed the cut both years, carding 74 in both rounds in 2017 for eight over par and 71 and 86 in 2018 for 17 over, Curry still impressed as an amateur.

In fact, his enthusiasm for the game still rivals that of basketball, as demonstrated by his antics with Phil Mickelson at the recent Workday Charity Classic, which Curry hosted at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco alongside his wife Ayesha.

Talk about trust.

"Our goal at Unanimous has always been to create content that is not only entertaining, but also uplifting and inspirational," Curry said of the new partnership.

"It's incredible to imagine all the different ways we can make this vision come to life by incorporating all the amazing assets across Comcast NBCUniversal's portfolio that has a footprint in all areas of media and entertainment."

In addition to Ryder Cup coverage, Curry will partner with many other brands across the portfolio on a variety of on-camera and creative opportunities.

"While Stephen is a world-class athlete, his brand and mission transcends the basketball court. The reach of Comcast NBCUniversal's diverse portfolio will allow us to collaborate and support Stephen and Unanimous' goals and ambitions while making compelling and impactful content for a global audience," said Jimmy Horowitz, vice chairman of NBCUniversal Business Affairs and Operations.

"We aspire to work with creators who want their impact to reach broadly across our content ecosystem, which makes our partnership with Stephen, Erick [Peyton] and the team at Unanimous Media an ideal fit."

"When we met with the team at Comcast NBCUniversal it was clear that they had done their homework," said Erick Peyton, co-founder, co-chief executive officer and chief creative officer, Unanimous Media.

"They presented to us a vision for a genuine partnership that was creative, multi-dimensional and stayed true to our mission. We can't wait to roll up our sleeves and get started on projects and content that shifts culture in a meaningful way."

