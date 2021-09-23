Ryder Cup 2020: Team USA captain Steve Stricker sticks with key pairings for final practice

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player USA captain Steve Stricker admitted it was a 'smart' move by the European team to launch a charm offensive with the home crowd USA captain Steve Stricker admitted it was a 'smart' move by the European team to launch a charm offensive with the home crowd

USA captain Steve Stricker looks set to stick with his Ryder Cup game plan after putting out his players in similar practice groups for the third day running at Whistling Straits.

Stricker told the media at the start of tournament week that he had a "good idea" on the players he would pair together and was "pretty set" on his plans for the biennial contest, where the hosts look to regain the trophy after their 17.5-10.5 defeat at Le Golf National in 2018.

The 54-year-old will take one final look at his players on Thursday ahead of announcing his line-up for the Friday foursomes during the opening ceremony later in the evening, with Stricker keeping several notable duos together for their last practice round.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dame Laura Davies takes a look at the potential Ryder Cup foursomes line-up for Team USA and explains why she would send Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka out together on the opening morning. Dame Laura Davies takes a look at the potential Ryder Cup foursomes line-up for Team USA and explains why she would send Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka out together on the opening morning.

Stricker has left four separate pairs in the game group during all three practice days, including former world No 1 Dustin Johnson and two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, with the three groups going out on Thursday being the same as those that played in Tuesday's session.

Johnson and Morikawa are joined by Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who played four sessions together in the 2019 Presidents Cup win, with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth also together again after winning three of their four matches when paired in Paris.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dustin Johnson is looking forward to a different role for Team USA this week at Whistling Straits, where the former world No 1 is the oldest player in Steve Stricker's side Dustin Johnson is looking forward to a different role for Team USA this week at Whistling Straits, where the former world No 1 is the oldest player in Steve Stricker's side

The final duo together throughout practice has been Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka, who led USA out in the opening match in 2018, while Bryson DeChambeau is back with Scottie Scheffler after playing with Harris English during Wednesday's session.

Speaking about his possible foursomes line-up, Stricker said: "I wanted the guys to know what the plan was for Friday on Monday so we can prepare that way.

"I think that's something that in previous teams that I've learned, the communication part, getting guys to understand their position and their roles, so we've taken a lot of time and energy in trying to talk to these guys and define both their roles and tell them what we expect from them and what they expect from us kind of thing."

Live Ryder Cup Golf Live on

The European line-up for the opening day is far less clear, with Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton the only two players to play for Harrington's side in all three practice sessions.

English duo Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood go out with Sergio Garcia and rookie Viktor Hovland, while Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are playing alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick. The other group sees Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood partner world No 1 Jon Rahm and debutant Bernd Wiesberger.

Who will win the 43rd Ryder Cup? Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel. Live coverage of the Foursomes begins on Friday from 1pm on Sky Sports Ryder Cup.