Ryder Cup 2020: Steph Curry on dealing with pressure and expectation in team sport

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player NBA legend Steph Curry compares the similarities between the pressure of the Ryder Cup team environment with his own basketball career, plus shares his love of golf and describes how he's looking forward to cheering on Team USA. NBA legend Steph Curry compares the similarities between the pressure of the Ryder Cup team environment with his own basketball career, plus shares his love of golf and describes how he's looking forward to cheering on Team USA.

Three-time NBA champion Steph Curry is well-versed in performing under pressure as an individual in a team sport, but just how does the spectacle of a Ryder Cup compare?

Golden State Warriors' Curry is part of NBC Golf's coverage of the delayed 2020 edition at Whistling Straits, live across the United Kingdom and Ireland on Sky Sports, working as a specialist 'insider' for golf's ultimate team event.

Curry, who has played on the Korn Ferry Tour in recent years, says "communication and chemistry" is the cornerstone to team success as USA aim to retain the Ryder Cup on home soil.

But, with the hosts boasting their strongest team on paper in the competition's history with eight of the world's top 10 in their 12-man squad, what are the keys to delivering under expectation?

"You have to embrace it," Curry told Sky Sports ahead of Friday's foursomes.

"That is the biggest thing. You can't control the narratives. You just go back to each individual bringing what they bring to the table to the fullest extent.

"Hopefully they get off to a good start, they can ride the momentum throughout these next few days. At the end of the day, it is just embracing the moment."

Team USA opened up a 3-1 lead after the opening four foursomes matches.

Who will win the 43rd Ryder Cup? Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel