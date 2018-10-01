Player ratings for the victorious European Ryder Cup team

After Team Europe regained the Ryder Cup with a thumping seven-point victory at Le Golf National, we rate the dozen players that did captain Thomas Bjorn proud ...

Francesco Molinari 10/10

The Italian arrived in Paris having not won a Ryder Cup match in his two previous appearances, although he did manage the match-winning half-point against Woods at Medinah. But arriving as the reigning Open champion clearly galvanised the Italian, who became the first European to win a perfect five out of five.

Molinari proved the perfect foil for Fleetwood over the first two days, the pair dovetailing beautifully to set another record in becoming the first Europeans to win all four matches together.

And it was fitting that Molinari should secure the point that regained the Ryder Cup for Europe. He was not at his best in the singles, but he had enough in the tank to dispose of Mickelson 3&2.

Tommy Fleetwood 9/10

As dream debuts go, the Englishman could hardly have imagined breaking records in his rookie performance at Le Golf National. His partnership with Open champion Francesco Molinari was an inspired decision from Thomas Bjorn, yielding a perfect four points from four and included three wins over a crestfallen Tiger Woods.

But Fleetwood looked a little lost without his Italian friend on Sunday, although Tony Finau was tough to live with as the American made four birdies in five holes to condemn the Englishman to a heavy 6&4 defeat.

Henrik Stenson 9/10

There were question marks over the fitness of the veteran Swede going into the Ryder Cup as he has been hampered by a nagging elbow injury over most of the summer, but Bjorn used him only for the foursomes and it worked out perfectly - two wins with Rose, taking their overall record together to six wins from eight matches.

And Stenson was in prime form in his singles against Bubba Watson, hitting the American with a barrage of early birdies before going on to cruise to a comprehensive 5&4 win.

Sergio Garcia 9/10

Thomas Bjorn attracted criticism for handing Garcia a captain's pick after the Spaniard endured a poor run of results over the summer, but Garcia more than justified his inclusion and became the all-time leading Ryder Cup points scorer in the process.

Garcia sat out the first session but then featured in Europe's historic afternoon foursomes whitewash alongside Noren, and he enjoyed victory with good friend McIlroy on Saturday morning before he and Noren were unable to repeat their previous day's heroics.

But Garcia won the first two holes against Rickie Fowler and preserved his lead right through for a famous 2&1 win which took him past Nick Faldo in the league table of points scored.

Paul Casey 7/10

Casey's love of match play was evident throughout, although he was used only for the fourballs over the first two days alongside rookie Tyrrell Hatton. The pair were unlucky to run into an in-form Spieth/Thomas combo on Friday morning, but they were too good for Johnson and Fowler 24 hours later.

Out in a crucial match two against US Open and PGA champion Brooks Koepka on Sunday, Casey's experience and steely nerve shone through as he made a priceless birdie at 17 to level, and his half got Europe on the board.

Ian Poulter 7/10

The Postman got off to a great start with a thumping foursomes win alongside McIlroy in Friday's foursomes, but two defeats on Saturday halted the chest bumping. He was arguably let down by his erratic team-mates on day two, but he bounced back in typical style on Sunday.

Facing the world No 1 in Dustin Johnson, Poulter's incredible fighting spirit was too hot for the American to handle as the Englishman birdied three of the last five holes to earn another in a long line of famous Ryder Cup victories.

Thorbjorn Olesen 7/10

The young rookie was given a chance to shine alongside McIlroy on the opening morning, with Bjorn hoping for a repeat of McIlroy's energising partnership with Thomas Pieters two years ago. Olesen didn't do a lot wrong, to be fair, but defeat to Johnson and Fowler was his only action until the singles.

A singles clash against Jordan Spieth looked a daunting prospect, but the Dane was up to the task and roared to a superb 5&4 win over the three-time major champion in match seven.

Alex Noren 7/10

Making his debut at the age of 36, Noren's partnership with Garcia was a revelation during Europe's unprecedented foursomes sweep on Friday, but the magic had gone a day later as Noren sprayed it around early on and struggled to get back on an even keel.

But Noren's performance in Sunday's anchor match against Bryson DeChambeau was more like the man regarded as one of the best ball-strikers in the world, and his 45-foot putt on the last that clinched a one-up win will live long in his memory.

Justin Rose 6/10

The $10m man may have lost his world No 1 ranking after the Tour Championship, but he certainly performed better than Dustin Johnson. Rose and Rahm were pipped at the post by Koepka and Finau on day one, but being reunited with Henrik Stenson was a huge success for the Englishman, the pair winning both their foursomes while Rose was surprisingly rested on Saturday morning.

But Rose looked a little at odds with his all-round game on Sunday, although he ran into an impressive performance from Webb Simpson and could not avoid a 3&2 defeat.

Jon Rahm 6/10

The swashbuckling Spaniard brought plenty of passion to the party, although he wasn't quite on top of his game over the first two days. Rahm and Rose were disappointed to throw away a winning position on the first morning, and he suffered another close defeat alongside Poulter in Saturday's fourballs.

But with a concerning amount of red appearing on the board midway through Sunday, Rahm gave it his all against Tiger Woods and came good when needed, clinching an emotional 2&1 win which reduced the youngster to tears.

Rory McIlroy 6/10

Another mixed bag of a Ryder Cup for McIlroy, who could possibly have benefitted from being rested for a session over the first two days. He was the only player without a birdie on his card in Friday's fourballs, although he looked more like himself in two wins alongside Poulter and Garcia before making too many errors with the former on Saturday afternoon.

Armed with the responsibility of leading off for Europe against Justin Thomas on Sunday, McIlroy again struggled to find fairways and greens but dug deep to take the match to the final hole, where one more poor drive proved decisive.

Tyrrell Hatton 6/10

Along with Rahm, Hatton did well to keep his fiery emotions in check and made an impressive debut, enjoying his partnership with Casey. The pair were a combined eight under in losing to Spieth and Thomas on day one, but nine under through 16 was more than enough to take care of Johnson and Fowler in Saturday's fourballs.

Out against Reed in the singles, Hatton could consider himself unlucky to lose 3&2 after making only one bogey as "Captain America" suddenly played the brand of golf that made him Masters champion.