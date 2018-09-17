Joshua vs Povetkin: Anthony Joshua can't afford to look beyond Alexander Povetkin, says Ricky Hatton

Anthony Joshua cannot afford to look past "dangerman" Alexander Povetkin, warns Ricky Hatton.

Joshua defends his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight world titles against the Russian challenger at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Hatton has been in Tyson Fury's corner since he returned to the ring and although the Manchester favourite wants Joshua to face Fury and current WBC holder Deontay Wilder, he sees Povetkin as a genuine threat.

Povetkin is a real dangerman and Joshua's got to be on his game. Ricky Hatton

"It's one of those fights where Anthony can't take his eyes off the prize," Hatton told Sky Sports News.

"We want to see him in with the likes of Wilder and Fury and people like that, but this is equally, every bit as dangerous a fight.

"He's got his eyes on Fury and on Wilder, but he doesn't want to be taking his eyes off this fellow. He's as dangerous and as strong as they come and apart from the other champions in the division, he's possibly the best opponent out there Anthony could be fighting.

"He's a real dangerman and Joshua's got to be on his game."

Hatton, whose own heavyweight prospect Nathan Gorman has been sparring with David Price ahead of his Wembley undercard appearance, is expecting Joshua to put on a show in front of another huge crowd.

"He's a natural-born talent. He was a late starter, an Olympic gold medallist, a heavyweight world champion after 16 fights," he said.

"He's always in good fights. He's in the pocket, he always wants to fight and let his shots go and Povetkin is very good. Styles make fights and you can only follow the fights your opponent has been in and this can't be anything other than a barnstormer, to be honest.

"Fingers crossed he does it and can move on to Wilder and Fury and the other massive British fighters."

