36th America's Cup: Max Sirena wants improvements in every department from Luna Rossa

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli celebrated their PRADA Cup Final win, but will now look for further improvements ahead of the match (Image - COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi)

Max Sirena, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli's team director and skipper, wants to see improvements in every department before the Italian team take on Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th America's Cup match.

A 7-1 victory over INEOS TEAM UK in the PRADA Cup secured the Italians' place in the America's Cup match, and the first race against the defender will take place on March 6, live on Sky Sports.

Sirena, a man who is taking part in his seventh America's Cup campaign, knows that further gains will be required in order for them to reach the match in the best possible fashion.

As the defender, Emirates Team New Zealand have enjoyed the luxury of being able to watch the PRADA Cup take place, and will have used that time to keep on upgrading their race boat, Te Rehutai.

In contrast, Luna Rossa had to prepare for, and race in, the PRADA Cup round robins, semi-final and final series.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will take to the water for the 36th America's Cup match on March 6 (Image - COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi)

"We need to keep pushing and improving. We need to analyse the mistakes that we did during the last eight races, because we did do mistakes, and we know that they're going to be fast," Sirena said.

"They were fast in December and in the match, we think they're going to be even faster. But, we've improved our boat a lot and I think the greatest improvement was with regard to boat handling, communication and the way that we sail the boat.

"Jimmy [Spithill] and Francesco [Bruni] are getting better and better, and we need to improve every department [again].

"Everything on the boat from components and sails, to the way that we sail the boat. For sure, we will put a lot into the pre-start and then we'll see.

"Hopefully we'll sail a few races in light conditions and let's see how the two boats are going to perform."

WE ARE THE CHALLENGERS OF THE 36^ AMERICA’S CUP PRESENTED BY PRADA pic.twitter.com/sKp4BBVWhs — Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team (@lunarossa) February 21, 2021

Sirena was speaking a short time after jubilant celebrations could be seen as the PRADA Cup was presented to his team. Dockside, the champagne was flying and team members were jumping up and down in delight at their victory.

With an America's Cup match starting on March 6, some may wonder if celebrating the PRADA Cup Final is a good idea? However, after years of hard work, and going into the contest with the chance of being knocked out before the match, the euphoria was understandable.

"You're really seeing the Italian emotion and passion," Spithill said on the dock.

"I've been trying to get them to hold it in until we got to this point, and now, it's good to see it. The celebrations are going wild; the Italians know how to party and we'll definitely experience that tonight."

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli - The 36th America's Cup Challenger For the second time in their six attempts, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli have their name included in the list of the 36 challengers in 170 years that have made it to the America’s Cup match itself.

Spithill, who is taking part in his fourth successive America's Cup campaign, continued to share more about the culture within the group.

As a character, he is as composed as they come and that's shown by his heart rate regularly sitting around 70bpm during races when the boat is foiling at 40 odd knots!

"A real goal from the beginning of the campaign, has been to create that culture inside the team," he said

"The Italians are an amazing group, they're very passionate, very emotional and have a lot of energy. The big thing that we've really worked hard on has been composure.

"Whether it has been a good day on the water, or a bad day on the water, trying not to get too far outside [stable emotion levels] has been the goal. I've been so proud to see how well the team has really taken that on, grown and learnt from that.

"Now, we've really built that culture where everyone is just doing whatever they can for the team, and they just can't wait for that main event coming up."

As someone who experienced a loss to Team New Zealand in the last America's Cup match - Spithill was skipper for Team USA's 7-1 defeat in Bermuda - he can't wait to pitch himself (and his new team) against the Kiwis.

"There have been some tough days since Bermuda, there hasn't been a lot of sleep," the ultra-competitive Australian said about the experience. "I've honestly thought about it every day. It's been one of the motivating factors.

"I'm very, very thankful for the opportunity that I've been given with this team and I'm very honoured to have been accepted into the Italian team.

"It's an amazing group and I'm going to do every single thing I can to get us as many wins as we can in this Cup."

