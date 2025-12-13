England 80-37 Jamaica: Vitality Roses secure dominant win in first Test

England's Vitality Roses produced a confident and dominant performance at the Copper Box Arena in London, overcoming a determined Jamaica 80-37.

England set the tone early with fast ball movement and sharp attacking play. Liv Tchine was clinical under the post, scoring 14 goals in the opening quarter, while Helen Housby added eight at 100 per cent accuracy.

Lois Pearson played a key role through the midcourt, delivering 16 feeds as the Vitality Roses moved into a 22-9 lead at the first break.

The second quarter saw the Vitality Roses continue to dominate possession and pace. The Sunshine Girls worked hard to build momentum but were unable to disrupt their rhythm.

Tchine and Housby combined for a further 17 goals, allowing the Vitality Roses to extend their lead to 41-18 at half-time.

Jamaica showed greater intensity after the break, but the Roses' defence remained composed and disciplined, limiting scoring opportunities and forcing turnovers. They maintained their structure and control to take a 60-28 lead into the final quarter.

The Roses finished strongly, adding 20 goals in the final period as the Sunshine Girls began to fade.

Captain Fran Williams was named Vitality Player of the Match after a commanding performance and displayed strong leadership throughout the game.

England quickly turn their focus to Sunday's match, where they will look to continue the same form and challenge for the Rhone Hornsby Trophy.

Vitality Netball Horizon Series schedule

The first two games of the series originally set to be played in Jamaica were cancelled due to the impact of Hurricane Melissa, so the series will only see two games with both played in London.

Saturday December 13: Copper Box Arena, London

England 80-37 Jamaica

Sunday December 14: Copper Box Arena, London

England vs Jamaica, 2.15pm

Times subject to slight change due to broadcast requirements