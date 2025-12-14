England dominate inexperienced Jamaican side to sweep series win ahead of Commonwealth Gams in Glasgow next year

England showed their strength over a weakened Jamaican side beating them 81-30 to take a 2-0 series win at the Copper Box on Sunday.

The Vitality Red Roses had taken an 80-37 win the previous day to set up for a predictable second game of the series.

The Sunshine Girls remained determined, however with key stars missing they were no match for the experienced and cohesive home side.

"I think they're such a spirited team, they put everything out against us, started really well, and we really respect any Jamaican side," head coach Jess Thirlby said.

"It's really hard to come back out on day two with the expectation of repeating a performance like yesterday, so another brilliant performance is something to be very proud of.

"I don't think many England teams have always found a way to be that ruthless and be really purposeful with how they see games out, despite the score line.

"I went to the Singapore World Cup [in 2011] and that was exactly what I studied, was how the best teams in the world use games like that early in the tournament.

"So, yes, Jamaica will be stronger again, both for having come here with some of their new talent and for those players that will return.

"But for now, we can only play the team in front of us and we should be very proud."

Image: This was the last home game for the Roses before they head to the Commonwealth Games next year in Glasgow (Photo by Flynn Duggan)

With Jamaica putting out a less experienced side, Thirlby took the opportunity to try some new things on court and finally gave Emma Rayner her debut after sitting on the side, eagerly waiting, during the New Zealand series.

Star Funmi Fadoju, who usually plays goal keeper or goal defence, was also given the opportunity to play at wing defence, putting on a performance that earnt her player of the match.

"I feel like we're learning different combos now, we're mixing it up, and you know what, we have a lot to offer, so I'm really proud of the team," Fadoju said.

"I feel like they're [Jamaica] so fast and have so much flair, but that actually helps us a little bit, because now we get to try different styles and then see how to combat that.

"They're just so on body and off, and they're very athletic, so I feel like that's a good style to go up against."

Jamaica's head coach Sasher Gaye Henry-Wright detailed that they aimed to do better in their attack today, and while she felt they hadn't quite got that right, they did show some positive signs throughout.

The first being that in their first game on Saturday, just five minutes in England had slipped away to an 8-1 lead, whereas today they remain at just 4-2.

Their strength to hold on did unfortunately fade, with England's physicality on the court helping them to stride away into the lead.

Image: England captain Fran Williams defending against former Rose and now Sunshine Girl Rhea Dixon (Photo by Hayley Bavin)

"I think we were impatient in terms of everybody wanting to move at the ball at the same time and not making those strong drives and the cut and change direction," Henry-Wright said.

"We have to give credit to England.

"I think we have to go back home, we have to look back at our training, the physical aspect, the tactical preparation.

"I'm grateful for the experience and the opportunity for the girls and for all of us, but we have a lot of homework to do.

"They're [the Sunshine Girls] a bit inexperienced, especially coming through court on the back line.

"You have to give them some more of this atmosphere to play in so they can adjust and build on their performance."

The series was supposed to consist of four games, two in Jamaica and two in England, however due to the affects of Hurricane Melissa the Jamaican leg had to be cancelled.

To support the nation's recovery, £1 from every ticket sold for the series will be donated by England Netball to World Central Kitchen, a charity chosen by Netball Jamaica, that provide hot meals to those trying to rebuild their home after the disaster.