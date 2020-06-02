George Floyd: Netballers show support for Black Lives Matter movement

Netballers are speaking out following the death of George Floyd in support for the Black Lives Matter movement

Halimat Adio, Laura Malcolm, Layla Guscoth and Stacey Francis are among the netballers across the world taking to social media to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, following the death of American George Floyd.

Floyd died on May 25 after a white police officer, who has since been charged with his murder, held him down by pressing a knee into his neck.

Adio, an England Roses Futures athlete and member of Vitality Netball Superleague club London Pulse, said that the fact that "some people still don't understand why there is a #blacklivesmatter movement is mind blowing", and that Floyd's death affected her emotionally.

Upon publishing, her post on Twitter received widespread support from the netball community, including from teammate Zara Everitt, Vitality Roses Layla Guscoth and Jade Clarke, and her Pulse head coach Samantha Bird, who said that Adio was showing "true leadership".

In order to make changes, we must educate ourselves on the harsh realities of the inexcusable racism which is still prevalent today. I am proud to learn from my friend & teammate about the importance of talking about this discrimination which continues to cause fear and pain #BLM https://t.co/OgskADxWWz — Zara Everitt (@ZaraJaelE) May 31, 2020

Hali showing True leadership. Showing the reality of life here in the U.K. as well as in the U.S. I stand 💯 in support of her. Proud of her more than I can say. ❤️ https://t.co/nBMYTS9Kcd — samantha bird (@BirdBeers) May 31, 2020

Guscoth herself took to social media to make a point that personal actions are needed by everyone in order to eradicate racism.

"Great to see the social media sharing of Black Lives Matter but it means nothing if we don't look at ourselves all over the world, and reflect and change on how we contribute to eradicating racism individually," she said on Instagram.

"So as we #blackouttuesday, think about how we can impact anti-racism - from speaking up for people or checking our own ideas and perceptions... #enoughisenough"

Laura Malcolm, Manchester Thunder's vice-captain and England Rose, shared a highly personal message which included her voicing experiences of "micro aggressions", thoughts from when she was a young girl, and said that there is "work to be done" to educate yourself and others.

"I grew up in an environment where I'd say most believed that racism wasn't present, including myself," she said on Instagram.

"I also grew up really wishing I was white. I used to cry about my hair and I openly said to family members that I would love white skin. I genuinely remember longing to be white. I was too young at the time to know why I felt like that, but now I know it's because of all of the micro aggressions we experience that you might not even realise happen."

Further in the post on Instagram she shared: "I love who I am, and it saddens me to know that I ever felt any different.

"I love that my white Irish mum ran away with a black man, knowing at the time the criticism she would face and the friends she would lose, but not caring because she knew better. I'm proud of who I am, not what I am."

From Perth in Australia, Francis asked her followers to do more to inform and educate themselves and she urged them to be part of a long-lasting change for humanity.

"I understand that I will never understand, but I stand with you," Fran Williams of Wasps Netball said, and clubs across the Vitality Netball Superleague have used their respective platforms to state that they are united against racism.

England Netball have shared that message too and Suncorp Super Netball's sides, including the defending champions the NSW Swifts, have also taken to social media.