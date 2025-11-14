Fran Williams: I always get nervous coming back to England netball camps after Australia move

After eight seasons in the Netball Super League including a win with Loughborough Lightning in her final one, Fran Williams moved to Australia to play for West Coast Fever at just 25 years old.

Since she joined the team, Fever have finished third and second in what is considered the best domestic netball league in the world, giving the Rose invaluable experience.

But coming back home for England camps doesn't come without its worries. Despite the friendships, she has with her teammates, Williams always feels some nerves and 'FOMO' on her return.

Image: Fran Williams captained England during their 2023 World Cup campaign that saw England take silver behind Australia

"I always say coming back in you feel a bit nervous, but absolutely nothing changes in terms of those connections and relationships that we've built over the years and I'm so grateful for the friendships I've made within the Roses environment," Williams said.

"You do spend so much time together, travelling away, tough days, great days and I think it forges some great, great friendships and those remain whether I'm playing in Australia or not.

"That gives me so much confidence coming back into the environment that the respect and love we still have for each other is always still there.

"I definitely get 'FOMO'. I was back a bit later into the training camps here because I was playing over in Suncorp Super Netball in the Grand Final with Fever, so I know they got to work a little bit earlier than me.

"But yeah, as soon as you come straight back in, everything naturally falls back in.

"Being able to represent your country and play for England is one of the biggest privileges and getting to do it in a sport I absolutely adore with teammates that inspire me all the time, there's no greater honour so it's never a hard decision to come back."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With 30 seconds on the clock, Fran Williams steps in with a huge interception to grant Eleanor Cardwell the buzzer-beater shot in the third quarter during the game against South Africa in 2023

Lessons learned from down under

Australia are comfortably ranked as the top national team in the world, with a lead of nine rating points above second place New Zealand, closely followed by Jamaica and England, who are both within 10 points of the Silver Ferns.

The Diamonds have been widely considered as the toughest team to play for years, with extensive depth even beyond their squad playing a big part in this belief.

For Williams, playing in the SSN - the first fully professional netball league - has provided her an incredible opportunity to improve her game, but she hopes to bring the benefits back to the rest of the England camp too.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fran Williams was named Player of the Match for her last Loughborough Lightning game where they beat London Pulse in the NSL 2023 Grand Final

"Their training environment is what I have learnt from, because it's full-time professional, the support that they get out there, the intensity, the standards are really high," she said.

"It's something that I like to really champion when I come back into the Roses and ensure that we are training at that world standard gold medal winning level every single session in everything we do.

"Whether that be an on-court netball session to the gym, to how we're recovering, to how we're approaching video analysis I think that's the kind of thing that you learn from being in that professional full-time environment out there

"They're things I feel really passionately about us more than being capable of doing within Roses, and the staff are so on board with that as well.

"Every team can beat anyone on their given day. People have the talent and capability now within their squads to compete with the world's best.

"I think for us it's just about showing up more consistently and producing those world-winning performances match after match.

"We are a top nation, so it's about instilling that belief in everyone and demystifying those potential beliefs around other teams being at levels that we're not capable of, because I just don't think that's the case."

Vitality Red Roses take on New Zealand in three-match series, live on Sky Sports, starting on Saturday from 4pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tamsin Greenway discusses New Zealand's coaching drama and England's confidence following last year's victories, which have set the stage for an intense Roses vs Silver Ferns Test series this weekend

Vitality Netball International Series schedule vs New Zealand

Vitality Netball Horizon Series schedule in Jamaica

