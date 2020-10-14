NFL pulls plug on Pro Bowl, cites COVID-19

The Allegiant Stadium was due to host the 2021 Pro Bowl

The NFL's annual postseason all-star game, the 2021 Pro Bowl, is off.

The league announced on Wednesday COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the game, which was scheduled to be played in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on January 31.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be awarded to Las Vegas, which also lost the 2020 NFL Draft amid the pandemic. That event was conducted virtually in April.

The NFL and NFLPA are working with other partners to create virtual activities to replace the game.

Fans will still be able to vote for players to the Pro Bowl roster starting November 17 and the full rosters will be revealed in December.

Former NFL coach Rob Ryan says the Dallas Cowboys will struggle to replace their quarterback and leader Dak Prescott, following the devastating injury he suffered on Sunday that will keep him out of the season.

A visibly emotional Prescott was carted off the field during the third quarter of the Cowboys' 37-34 win over the New York Giants after a gruesome compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle.

Prescott had been playing brilliantly through the first four and a half games of the season, throwing for 1,856 yards and nine touchdowns (and scoring three on the ground), helping to keep the team competitive despite a leaky defence.

"You saw how much respect he had from both sidelines," coach Ryan said on NFL Overtime (Tuesdays, 9pm, Sky Sports NFL). "On that Dallas team, this wasn't a team-mate, this was a brother.

"This is their leader, and you can't just replace him.

Should the Falcons look to trade away All Pro wide receiver Julio Jones?

The Atlanta Falcons should consider putting All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones on the trade block, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms said on Pro Football Talk.

"I understand it," Simms said of Atlanta's move to fire head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. "I've got to think he [Quinn] lost the ear of the team a little bit, and the team was too top heavy.

"If I'm Atlanta, with the way their team looks, I'm putting Julio Jones on the trade block.

"It's a lot of money, and they might have to pay part of that salary, but they might have to start looking to do what the Miami Dolphins did, trade away and get assets to rebuild the team. I'll be interested to see if they take that route."

