Atlanta Falcons lose safety Ricardo Allen for season to torn Achilles

The Falcons have lost multiple star players to injury this season

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, the team confirmed on Monday.

Allen suffered the injury in overtime of Atlanta's 43-37 loss to NFC South division rivals the New Orleans Saints. The Falcons fell to a 1-2 record with the defeat.

He will join starting safety Keanu Neal and linebacker Deion Jones on injured reserve, as the Falcons have been hit heavily by the injury bug to begin the season.

Through three games, they have allowed the sixth-most passing yards per game and fifth-most total yards per game in the league.

The 26-year-old had signed a three-year, $19.5m extension this offseason.

Every Sunday, Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK, with three live games and RedZone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind-the-scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.