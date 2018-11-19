Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Rams: Monday Night NFL live on Sky Sports

Kareem Hunt has touched the ball at least 15 times in every single game for Kansas City this season

Week 11 in the NFL wraps up with a Monday Night Football match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 1am. Here's what you can expect...

Form guide

In a very unusual move, the NFL has swapped out some of the refereeing crew for Monday night for 'high-performing' officials from around the league. This move is usually reserved for the playoffs, so that tells you how big this game is.

Both teams come in with the joint best record in the league, and top five offenses in yardage, passing, and points.

The Chiefs (9-1) ripped off five straight wins to start the season, then lost a 43-40 thriller in New England. Since then, they have picked up right where they left off, winning four in a row over the Bengals, Broncos, Browns and Cardinals.

Los Angeles (9-1) started similarly hot with an eight-game streak, but that came to an end in New Orleans two weeks ago. With a tough win over the division-rival Seahawks, the Rams kept themselves close with the Saints in the battle for the top seed in the NFC.

Stat Attack

This will be just the fifth meeting between teams with one or fewer losses in Week 11 or later since 1970 and the first since 2013 (Denver (8-1) vs. Kansas City (9-0)).

Key battle

Can the fourth options for each team step up? We know the plan for both of these teams. For the Rams: Get the ball to Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks, and Robert Woods. But with the devastating loss of Cooper Kupp to an ACL injury, who will step up? Josh Reynolds takes his place in the lineup, but perhaps Tyler Higbee or Gerald Everett will see some action in the passing game?

Kansas City have Kareem Hunt in the backfield, Travis Kelce at tight end, and Tyreek Hill all over the formation. All three are seemingly unstoppable, but the play of Sammy Watkins could be crucial down the stretch. However, he is questionable for the game. If he doesn't go, it will be up to Demarcus Robinson and Chris Conley to step up.

The Rams will hope Reynolds can fill the void left by Kupp

Ones to watch

Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff ranked first and second, respectively, in the NFL in passing yards heading into this week and are two of only eight quarterbacks in league history with at least 3,000 passing yards and a 110+ passer rating in their team's first 10 games of a season. Each of the previous six QBs to do that went on the MVP award, so the battle between these two will be a joy to watch.

Gurley already has 18 touchdowns this year, while Cooks and Woods are over 800 yards receiving. On the other side of the ball, Aaron Donald might be the best player in football, not just on defense. His 12.5 sacks lead the league, and he causes chaos every single week.

Hunt, last year's rushing leader, has continued the excellent start to his career, while Hill has been simply electrifying with 10 touchdowns and 17 catches of over 20 yards. Watch out for Kelce in red zone with his massive six-foot-five, 260-pound body.

