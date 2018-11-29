Reuben Foster's domestic violence charges are 'small potatoes', says Washington Redskins official

Washington Redskins senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams described domestic-violence charges against Reuben Foster as "small potatoes" while defending the team's decision to claim the controversial linebacker off waivers this week.

Williams said that he knew the team would be criticised for claiming Foster, who was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday after being arrested on Saturday night.

"We've got people who are in high, high, high, high places that have done far worse, and if you look at it realistically, they're still up there," Williams said.

"This is small potatoes (compared to) a lot of things out there. But at the same time it's a big issue in America today, whether or not it's in football, whether or not it's in everyday life, whether or not it's in politics, it's out there."

Foster was arrested on Saturday night on suspicion of misdemeanour domestic violence battery at the 49ers team hotel in Tampa Bay.

The 49ers cut Foster on Sunday morning prior to their game against the Buccaneers.

"The most important thing is, we're hoping that things come out and it wasn't the way that everything has been perceived," Williams said. "We don't know that. We have to wait and see. If things are as bad as it's made out to be, he might not get a chance to play."

The arrest in Tampa was Foster's second for domestic violence, both involving the same alleged victim. He has been arrested three times in 2018.

Foster was placed on the commissioner's exempt list Tuesday, meaning he can't play until the NFL reaches a disciplinary decision in his case.