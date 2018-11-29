New Orleans Saints @ Dallas Cowboys: Thursday night NFL live on Sky Sports

Alvin Kamara is one to watch from the New Orleans Saints' explosive offense

The NFL-leading New Orleans Saints and the in-form Dallas Cowboys clash on Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 12.30am. Here's what you can expect...

Form guide

You can't get much better than the Saints (10-1). Literally. No one has a better record than New Orleans through 12 weeks of the season, with the Rams - who they beat in Week Nine - the only team to match their 10-win mark.

After an opening weekend 48-40 aberration against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Saints have won their last 10 straight, seeing off the likes of the Redskins, Ravens, Rams - all with winnings records - and Eagles over that stretch. The win over Philly really was the standout of the bunch, the 48-7 hammering a record beating of a defending Super Bowl champion.

The Cowboys (6-5) too are in fine form, though their win streak stands at a lowly three games by comparison. But, after a hideously inconsistent start to the season, Dallas appear to be peaking at just the right time, particularly star runner Ezekiel Elliott, who has racked up 120 plus yards and a touchdown in each of their consecutive wins over the Eagles, Falcons and Redskins. Can they cause an upset?

Stat attack

The Saints are on pace to finish with the second-highest scoring average in the Super Bowl era, with their 37.2 points per game mark bettered only by the 2013 Broncos (37.9). Led by Peyton Manning, that explosive Denver offense would end up losing the Super Bowl to the Seahawks.

Key battle

Ezekiel Elliott is the leading rusher in the NFL through 12 weeks of the season

No 1 rusher vs No 1 rush defense: While Todd Gurley of the Rams has grabbed the headlines for his outstanding production this season, it has gone somewhat unnoticed that the leading rusher in the NFL is actually Elliott, who it was widely considered was having a down year in 2018 in comparison to his monster 1,631-yard rookie effort two years ago.

But, courtesy of his three-straight 100-yard games, Elliott has leapt to the top of the pile - his 1,074 yards thus bettering Gurley by 31. However, Zeke faces his sternest test yet in coming up against the Saints rush defense, which has similarly flown under the radar to be the top-ranked unit in the league.

The Saints give up just 73 yards per game: for context, that is seven yards fewer than the Bears in second and a near 20-yard improvement on third-placed Baltimore. They have not allowed 100 yards rushing to one player since Week 11 of last season. All the more impressive considering that they have faced Gurley, Saquon Barkley and Adrian Peterson already this year.

Ones to watch

Drew Brees is being tipped as the league MVP winner for the first time in his career

As already mentioned, Elliott is key to the Cowboys' hopes of causing an upset. But, that's not to neglect New Orleans' own powerhouse of a backfield, containing battering ram Mark Ingram and duel-threat Alvin Kamara. And, we haven't even mentioned Drew Brees yet - the Saints' 39-year-old quarterback is having arguably his best-ever season of a stellar NFL career - a completion percentage of 76.4, a TD:INT ratio of 29:2 and lofty QB rating of 127.3.

But, don't sleep on defense in this game either. The Cowboys are conceding just 19.4 points per game - third in the league - and are great at bringing the heat to opposition quarterbacks, with a defensive line led by DeMarcus Lawrence registering 31 sacks and 71 QB hits on the season. The Saints too are much-improved on defense, conceding only 38 points over the last three games. They have a terrific spine, with Cameron Jordan rushing the passer up front, with impressive second-year linebacker Alex Anzalone and 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, behind.

