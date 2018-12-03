Redskins @ Eagles: Monday Night NFL live on Sky Sports

Carson Wentz will need to be on top form for the Eagles to make a playoff run

Week 13 in the NFL wraps up with a Monday Night Football match-up between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 1am. Here's what you can expect...

Form guide

The Redskins (6-5) stumble into this game after losing their quarterback Alex Smith for the season two weeks ago. They entered that game against Houston at 6-3, at the top of the division, and looking in control, but it appears Smith's loss will take them out of playoff contention.

Last week, backup Colt McCoy threw three interceptions in Dallas, and the defense that had been strong throughout the year surrendered 31 points. That said, a win on Monday would keep them on the same record as the division-leading Cowboys, and at the moment they still hold the NFC sixth seed. Their fate is still in their hands.

Similarly, Philadelphia (5-6) do not look like strong contenders in the NFC. They have lost five of their last six games that were not against the Giants, and required a desperate comeback to beat New York last week.

The Eagles have dropped from scoring 28.6 points per game last season to just 20.9 in 2018, and nothing seems to be clicking while last year on their Super Bowl run, everything did. But just like Washington, they have a chance at a Wild Card seed in a wide-open NFC, and could still take the division - they face the Redskins again in Week 17, and Dallas next week.

Stat Attack

Since 2004, just 12 teams with a losing record through 11 games have advanced to the postseason. The Eagles (5-6) sit within one game of playoff position through 11 games despite their losing record.

Key battle

Redskins linebackers and defensive backs versus Zach Ertz. Yes, quarterback Carson Wentz is the key to Philadelphia's success. But a large part of what makes him tick is his connection with Ertz, who is on pace for the most receptions ever by a tight end in one season (currently on 84).

When the Saints took Ertz out of the game in New Orleans (two catches for 15 yards), Wentz threw three interceptions in the worst game of his career. Will Washington put D.J. Swearinger on him? Ha Ha Clinton-Dix? Whatever the plan is, if they can keep him quiet, they will have some success.

Swearinger leads the way for the Washington defense

Ones to watch

The Redskins will look to run the ball. A lot. Ageless wonder Adrian Peterson has 758 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, and may be able to exploit an Eagles run D that has not been on top form over the last few weeks. Tight end Jordan Reed looks like a safety net for Colt McCoy, who will be the target of an improving Eagles pass rush.

All eyes are on Wentz, and his production has tended to come through Ertz and receiver Alshon Jeffery. However, it was the success of Josh Adams on the ground (22 carries, 84 yards) that helped against New York. The rookie runner could see plenty of carries as the Eagles look to establish the run.

