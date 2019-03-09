Danny Amendola a free agent after being cut by Miami Dolphins

Danny Amendola is back in free agency

The Miami Dolphins have released wide receiver Danny Amendola after just one season with the franchise.

Amendola started 15 games for the Dolphins last season, hauling in a total of 59 receptions for 575 yards but only managing one touchdown.

The 33-year-old signed a two-year $12m contract with Miami a year ago and his release will give the Dolphins another $6m to spend in free agency.

Amendola is closing on 5,000 career receiving yards in regular season games, having spent four seasons with the St Louis Rams before a successful spell with the New England Patriots.

He is a two-time Super Bowl winner, both of those coming with the Patriots, and Amendola's impressive career has all come after he failed to make the grade in the 2008 NFL Draft and went unselected.

Amendola is likely to find plenty of suitors in free agency, with signings able to be officially announced from March 13, and a return to New England is a potential option.

