Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt suspended for eight games

Kareem Hunt was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs in November

The NFL have suspended Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt for eight games for violating its personal conduct policy.

Hunt has been under investigation by the NFL after a video surfaced showing him knocking over and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel hallway in February 2018.

He was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs in November, shortly after he had been placed on the commissioner's exemption list.

At the time, the Chiefs released a statement confirming that the organisation had previously been aware of the incident, but had been misled by Hunt.

Kareem Hunt scored 26 touchdowns in 28 games with the Chiefs

The NFL said in a statement on Friday that Hunt's ban is the result of two separate incidents.

"Kareem Hunt of the Cleveland Browns was notified today that he has been suspended without pay for the Browns' first eight regular-season games for violations of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy in connection with physical altercations at his residence in Cleveland last February and at a resort in Ohio last June," the statement said.

"The findings followed a detailed investigation by the NFL, which included reviewing available law enforcement records, video and electronic communications, interviews with numerous witnesses, and multiple interviews with Hunt.

"Hunt has advised the league office that he accepts responsibility for his conduct and the discipline that has been imposed. He has committed to take advantage of available resources to help him grow personally and as a member of the Cleveland community, and to live up to his obligations as an NFL player.

"The eight-game suspension will take effect as of the final roster reduction on August 31. Hunt will be eligible to play in the Browns' ninth regular season game."

Hunt's agent, Dan Saffron, said there will be no appeal in a released statement in response to the announcement of the discipline.

"PFS Agency stands behind our client, Kareem Hunt, in his decision to accept the suspension handed down by the NFL today," Saffron said.

Hunt, who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017, was signed by the Browns last month.

Browns general manager John Dorsey selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft when he was in charge of Kansas City.

John Dorsey believes Kareem Hunt is remorseful for his actions

"We had done our research," Dorsey said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "We thought at the appropriate time with all the information we did have, how truly remorseful he was and knowing when he comes here there are no guarantees, he's going to earn your respect with his actions. Right now, I feel very comfortable with the signing.

"Deep down, if you really sit down and engage with him, he has a really good heart. The act he did last year -- it was egregious. We all know that. He's showing through his actions, not his words, how remorseful he is."

Hunt, 23, is a native of Ohio and went to college in the state to Toledo.

The Browns are expected to field an explosive offence in 2019, led 2018 No 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield at quarterback and newly-acquired Odell Beckham Jr at wide receiver.

Once he returns from suspension, Hunt will compete with Nick Chubb - who averaged 5.2 yards per carry as a rookie last season - for carries.