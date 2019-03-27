Kliff Kingsbury to implement 'cellphone breaks' in Arizona

Kliff Kingsbury left his job at Texas Tech last season

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he will implement 'cellphone' breaks during team meetings, in an attempt to keep his players focused.

Kingsbury is preparing for his first season in charge of the Cards - and will be utilising the cellphone strategy he adopted while coaching in college football.

He told ESPN that during meetings he will let players break to use their phones every 20 or 30 minutes.

"They are itching to get to those things," said Kingsbury.

"You start to see kind of hands twitching and legs shaking, and you know they need to get that social media fix, so we'll let them hop over there, and then get back in the meeting and refocus."

The Arizona Cardinals will pick first in the draft this year after a disappointing 2018 campaign

Kingsbury comes into the pro games from a stint coaching Texas Tech.

And he added: "I think coming from the college ranks to obviously, these young men, it's got to be quick hitters (meetings), 20 minutes at a time, give them a break and get them back in.

"We want to make sure that when we have them, they're focused, and they're locked in, and we're maximizing their time.

"So, if we've got to split it up or have shorter meetings, that's what we do."