Florida judge blocks release of tapes alleged to show Robert Kraft soliciting prostitution

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged with two misdemeanour counts of soliciting prostitution

A Florida judge has temporarily blocked the release of tapes alleged to show New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft soliciting prostitution.

Judge Joseph Marx has scheduled a hearing for April 29 to rule whether police surveillance videos of Kraft and 24 other men from the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter will be released.

William Burck, one of Kraft's attorneys, said in court last week that releasing the videos would cause "catastrophic" harm to his client and termed them "basically pornography".

Earlier on Wednesday, Palm Beach County assistant state attorney Leigh Lassiter Miller announced that her office was planning to release the tapes, citing the state's public records law.

That release will now not happen until at least the end of the month, depending on Marx's eventual ruling.

Kraft has been charged with two misdemeanour counts of soliciting prostitution following two January visits to the spa. He has pleaded not guilty and is requesting a jury trial.

Attorney Diane Schulman, acting on behalf of several media groups who want the videos released, said the public "has a right of access to them" and that embarrassment and publicity are not justifiable reasons to seal them under the state's law.