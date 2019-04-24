Josh Gordon to stay with New England Patriots if he secures NFL reinstatement

Josh Gordon could be back with the Patriots this season depending on any NFL sanctions

Suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon has signed his restricted free-agent tender with the New England Patriots.

Gordon played in 11 games for the Patriots last season before taking a break from football just before Christmas and then being placed on the suspended list for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the NFL drug policy.

The Patriots went on to win Super Bowl LIII without Gordon, although he received a ring because of his earlier contributions to the team.

Gordon caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns in his 11 starts.

The Patriots placed a $2.025m tender on Gordon in March and would have received a second-round pick if another team signed him.

However, Gordon would appear still to be in the Patriots' plans if he is reinstated by the league, depending on any further punishment being handed down to the former Browns receiver.

The Patriots added to their depth at wide receiver in the off-season with the signing of veteran free agent Demaryius Thomas.