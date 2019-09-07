New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys: Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott set for battle
A fierce NFC East rivalry continues when the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event. Here is what to expect...
Form guide and team news
The New York Giants (5-11 last season) had somewhat of a tumultuous offseason, and it’s safe to say expectations are low heading into this year.
First, they shipped Odell Beckham Jr to the Browns. Next, they allowed Landon Collins to walk into free agency, and he subsequently signed with the rival Redskins.
Then, they used their No 6 overall pick to select Duke quarterback Daniel Jones, which was met by shock around the league. Jones was deemed far from ready, and Giants GM Dave Gettleman even came out and said starter Eli Manning is going nowhere any time soon.
Overall, the fans aren’t happy and without any success this year, head coach Pat Shurmur will be put under intense scrutiny.
Dallas (10-6), meanwhile, predictably had an eventful summer - they always do. But all appears to be well for the Cowboys as they focused on locking up their own top talent.
Ezekiel Elliott’s extension signed just days before the start of the season followed Demarcus Lawrence, Jaylon Smith and La’el Collins and solidifies the team’s core. Will quarterback Dak Prescott get the extension he desires?
Ones to watch
This game features arguably the two best running backs in the game, so they are who we will be looking at.
Saquon Barkley is a freak; a superior athlete in a league already filled with absurd physical beings. The way he accelerated, cut, span, and hurdled his way to the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award was special. Now in his second year, expect amazing things.
On the other side is Ezekiel Elliott, the self-proclaimed “best”.
His six-year, $90m contract is the biggest ever for a running back, but his stats back it up. His 101.2 yards-per-game average is above Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis and Eric Dickerson and only behind Jim Brown in the all-time list. His blend of speed and power is truly a joy to watch.
Where will the game be won and lost?
The perfect counter to a running back with elite escapability is great diagnosing and solid tackling, traits you will find in two young linebackers for Dallas - Smith and Leighton Vander Esch.
Although Barkley managed 107 yards against the Cowboys in the final game of the season, he was held in check the first time around - achieving just 28 yards as Smith and Vander Esch had seven tackles apiece.
Now Beckham Jr is gone, the whole defensive focus will turn to Barkley - and how this defense can wrap him up will be key.
Key stats
- This game will mark only the third time since the 1970 merger that the NFL leaders in scrimmage yards in the prior season compete in Week 1 (Adrian Peterson vs Calvin Johnson in 2013, Roger Craig vs Eric Dickerson in 1989).
- It's also the first time since the merger the NFL's reigning top two rushers meet in Week One.
- At 38, Eli Manning is the third-oldest starting QB in the league (behind Drew Brees and Tom Brady)
- The Giants will only face three teams with winning records in 2018 (Cowboys, Vikings and Patriots) prior to their Week 11 bye.
- Barkley had the third-most scrimmage yards by a rookie in NFL history (2,028) in 2018.
- Elliott can become the 10th RB to win three-plus rushing titles in a career. Eight of the previous nine players are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (the other one is active - Adrian Peterson)
