New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys: Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott set for battle

Giants @ Cowboys is all about the two running backs; Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott

A fierce NFC East rivalry continues when the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event. Here is what to expect...

Form guide and team news

The New York Giants (5-11 last season) had somewhat of a tumultuous offseason, and it’s safe to say expectations are low heading into this year.

First, they shipped Odell Beckham Jr to the Browns. Next, they allowed Landon Collins to walk into free agency, and he subsequently signed with the rival Redskins.

Then, they used their No 6 overall pick to select Duke quarterback Daniel Jones, which was met by shock around the league. Jones was deemed far from ready, and Giants GM Dave Gettleman even came out and said starter Eli Manning is going nowhere any time soon.

Will Eli Manning last the whole season as a starter with Daniel Jones waiting in the wings?

Overall, the fans aren’t happy and without any success this year, head coach Pat Shurmur will be put under intense scrutiny.

Dallas (10-6), meanwhile, predictably had an eventful summer - they always do. But all appears to be well for the Cowboys as they focused on locking up their own top talent.

Ezekiel Elliott’s extension signed just days before the start of the season followed Demarcus Lawrence, Jaylon Smith and La’el Collins and solidifies the team’s core. Will quarterback Dak Prescott get the extension he desires?

Ones to watch

This game features arguably the two best running backs in the game, so they are who we will be looking at.

Saquon Barkley is a freak; a superior athlete in a league already filled with absurd physical beings. The way he accelerated, cut, span, and hurdled his way to the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award was special. Now in his second year, expect amazing things.

On the other side is Ezekiel Elliott, the self-proclaimed “best”.

Who is the best running back in the NFL? — Sky Sports NFL (@SkySportsNFL) September 5, 2019

His six-year, $90m contract is the biggest ever for a running back, but his stats back it up. His 101.2 yards-per-game average is above Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis and Eric Dickerson and only behind Jim Brown in the all-time list. His blend of speed and power is truly a joy to watch.

Where will the game be won and lost?

The perfect counter to a running back with elite escapability is great diagnosing and solid tackling, traits you will find in two young linebackers for Dallas - Smith and Leighton Vander Esch.

Jaylon Smith signed a long-term contract with the Cowboys this summer and is an integral part of their defense

Although Barkley managed 107 yards against the Cowboys in the final game of the season, he was held in check the first time around - achieving just 28 yards as Smith and Vander Esch had seven tackles apiece.

Now Beckham Jr is gone, the whole defensive focus will turn to Barkley - and how this defense can wrap him up will be key.

Key stats