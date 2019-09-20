Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton ruled out of Arizona Cardinals clash

Cam Newton will be unavailable for Sunday's game

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a foot sprain.

Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Newton will not travel with the team to Arizona, saying: "We've got to wait it out. We don't want another setback."

Newton aggravated his left foot in Carolina's 20-14 loss to the Buccaneers on September 12 and has not trained since.

It will be only the sixth game Newton has missed during his nine-year NFL career due to injury.

Rivera announced that Kyle Allen will make his second career NFL start at quarterback.

Outside linebacker Bruce Irvin and defensive back Rashaan Gaulden have been out for Sunday, while tight end Greg Olsen and defensive tackle Kawann Short are questionable.