Can the Indianapolis Colts surprise the undefeated Chiefs in Kansas City?

Will Jacoby Brissett be the man to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to continue their undefeated start when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event. Here is what to expect...

Seasons so far

Despite the shock retirement of Andrew Luck just before the season started, the Colts (2-2) have shown that they're no pushover in the AFC South.

All of their games have ended with both teams within one score of each other, with the two wins coming against the Titans and Colts, and the losses to the Raiders last week and in overtime to the Chargers in Week One.

Much like last season, the Chiefs (4-0) have had a quick start - mainly on offense. They've scored an average of 33.8 points per game and have managed 373 passing yards per game, the most in the NFL.

1:55 Watch Patrick Mahomes throw four touchdown in one quarter against the Oakland Raiders in Week Two! Watch Patrick Mahomes throw four touchdown in one quarter against the Oakland Raiders in Week Two!

The first two weeks were plain sailing again the Jags and Raiders, and they followed that with a statement 33-28 win against Baltimore before a thrilling comeback last week in Detroit.

Ones to watch

The return of T.Y. Hilton is vital for Jacoby Brissett and the Colts, who looked thin at wide receiver during their Week Four loss against Oakland. Hilton has 195 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the three games he's played this season and Brissett has played surprisingly well (10 TDs, two picks).

TY Hilton will return after missing last week with a quadriceps injury

The tight end pairing of Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron could also prove difficult for the Chiefs' defense to cover.

On the other side of the ball, last year's Defensive Rookie of the year - linebacker Darius Leonard - and company will be looking to stop current NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes from leading the Chiefs to a fifth victory in a row.

Heading into Week Five, Mahomes led the NFL in passing yards (1,510) and touchdown passes thrown (10) and isn't looking like slowing down. Even without an injured Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs boast immense quality among their receivers.

Sammy Watkins had a career day for the Chiefs against Jacksonville in Week One

Sammy Watkins, Travis Kelce and Demarcus Robinson all have over 250 receiving yards and have caught seven touchdowns between them. Rookie Mecole Hardman provides a deep threat that could torture the Colts' secondary.

Defense isn't one of Kansas City's strongest points (they have allowed the third-most yards per game in the league), but former Seattle Seahawk Frank Clark has proven to be a strong addition. The 26-year-old has nine tackles, one sack and an interception so far this season.

Key stats