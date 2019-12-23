Marshawn Lynch: Seattle Seahawks consider signing former star

Marshawn Lynch announced his retirement for the second time at the end of last season

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly exploring a reunion with retired running back Marshawn Lynch after losing leading rusher Chris Carson to a hip injury on Sunday.

Lynch was planning to travel to Seattle on Monday to discuss the situation, NFL Network reported.

The 33-year-old played six games with the Oakland Raiders last season and last played for the Seahawks in 2015.

"Beast Mode" had his best seasons in Seattle, posting four consecutive campaigns with at least 1,200 rushing yards and double-figure touchdowns from 2011-14. He was named first-team All-Pro in 2012.

Lynch helped the Seattle Seahawks to winning Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014

Lynch helped the Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 and rushed for 102 yards in Seattle's narrow loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection has rushed for 10,379 yards and 84 touchdowns in 148 career games with the Buffalo Bills (2007-10), Seattle (2010-15) and Oakland (2017-18). He sat out the 2016 season before signing with his hometown Raiders.

Carson, 25, posted his second straight 1,000-yard season this year. He rushed eight times for 40 yards in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, bringing his season total to a career-high 1,230 yards.

Backup C.J. Prosise also left Sunday's game with a broken arm. Rashaad Penny, Carson's backup for most of the season, tore his left ACL in a Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.