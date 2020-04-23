The New York Giants must draft offensive tackle, says Brian Baldinger

Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills is expected to be a top 10 pick

The scope may be pointed firmly in the direction of franchise quarterbacks and generational wide receivers at this year's NFL Draft, but 2020's class of big men continues to make a lot of noise.

Such is the high demand in decade-long protection for young quarterbacks across the league, it is expected as many as four offensive tackles could be taken within the top 15 picks in round one.

Better still, three could be plucked within the top 10 as Tristan Wirfs, Jedrick Wills, Mekhi Becton and Andrew Thomas await their next bodyguard job opportunity.

The New York Giants currently occupy the No 4 pick and are among the favourites to land a tackle in aid of second-year quarterback Daniel Jones and star running back Saquon Barkley.

"I don't think they should look at any other position," NFL Network analyst and former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger told Sky Sports.

"They have to fix the offensive line once and for all. I think if they can do that you can see Saquon getting to maybe 2,000 yards from scrimmage, you can see Daniel Jones really begin to develop. I think they have to fix it, they have a glaring hole at right tackle."

The Giants may be tempted to bolster a defense that struggled in 2019 with the versatility of Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, however, their offensive line looms as a similarly long-term issue.

Ereck Flowers was an undisputed miss at tackle after being drafted at No 9 overall in 2015, while Nate Solder, a two-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots, has failed to convince since signing a four-year, $62m deal in 2018.

Baldinger added: "People have said 'well he's never traded down in the draft', maybe he (general manager Dave Gettleman) can trade down and pick up a second-round pick and still get one of these guys. If you trade down you better make sure you get the guy that you want.

"We haven't seen a class like this in a while. In 2013 you had (Eric) Fisher and (Luke) Joeckel and Lane Johnson. I don't see any of these players at Lane Johnson's ability, I may be wrong. But it's a good class."

It was reported this week that Mekhi Becton had a drug test flagged at the NFL Combine

Louisville's Becton widens eyes with his sheer size and intimidation, his 5.1 effort in the 40-yard dash at the combine underlining frightening athleticism for a man of his build.

"I like big people," explained Baldinger. "Mekhi Becton is enormous, he's almost six-foot-eight, 364lbs and it's one thing to be big, it's another thing to be able to move that size. He can really move.

"He just turned 21 and he's been a three-year starter at Louisville. When I was 20-years-old I was eating hoagies, hot-dogs and tasty cakes, I didn't know anything about nutrition. You get this kid some nutrition, some training, it's no telling how big and strong and dominant he could be. He's played right tackle, he's played left tackle."

Wirfs of Iowa was one of the combine's success stories with a 4.85 in the 40-yard dash, with his high-school wrestling background becoming a common reference point.

"He was the combine baby, but everybody knew he was a good player," said Baldinger. "The only player in (head coach) Kirk Ferentz's system at Iowa that started as a true freshman.

"The way he runs, his talent, six-foot-four, 320lbs, he's played right tackle, he's played left tackle. You want to play him at guard? He can do that.

"When you go back to the start of 2017 when he was a freshman, I watched him against Nick Bosa and he looked just fine against Nick Bosa as an 18-year-old kid." Baldinger discusses Iowa's Wirfs

With one of the most storied football programs in NCAA history behind him, Alabama's Wills represents a ready-now prospect heading into the NFL.

The 20-year-old takes pride in bulldozing defensive lineman with play-to-the-whistle aggression, and crucially has the technique to match.

"He locked down the right tackle position for two years in a row," continued Baldinger. "People were saying 'well why is he a right tackle?'. Tua Tagovailoa is a left-handed quarterback, he protected the blind side of Tua for two years and was really good at it.

"When he locks onto you you don't get those hands off of you. They're like leaches. He plays the game with a high level of intensity. You can see it on the field. He gets a lot of pleasure out of driving guys off the ball. I love watching him play."

Georgia's Andrew Thomas has emerged as a more divisive option at tackle, despite being a three-year starter and earning 2019 unanimous All-American honours.

He has notably proven his ability to play in either tackle position, which might well appeal to the right-tackle needs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No 14 overall.

"I don't want to leave Andrew Thomas out of this," said Baldinger. "Not many guys can walk into the University of Georgia, who's playing for a National Championship game, and start right away at right tackle.

"When Isaiah Wynn went in the first round to New England he went to left tackle. The only thing I see from Thomas, I think his footwork gets sloppy some times but he's such a good athlete that he's able to recover.

"His run blocking, his experience has been top-notch at a premier school with maybe the best back in college football. If you watch D'Andre Swift run, he runs a lot behind Thomas."

The big guys are in town and they are calling for the Giants.

