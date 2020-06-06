NFL: We were wrong not to support player protests

Roger Goodell said he would be in touch with players who had voiced concerns about the league

The NFL has admitted it was wrong for not listening to player protests about the systematic oppression of black people.

The apology comes after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week, and NFL stars on Thursday sent a passionate video message to the league about racial inequality.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a video on the NFL twitter page: "It has been a difficult time for our country. In particular, black people in our country.

"First, my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and all the families who have endured police brutality.

"We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter.

"We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter.

"I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much needed change in this country. Without black players there would be no National Football League and the protests around the country are emblematic of centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff."

Goodell also said he would be in touch with individual players who had voiced concerns about the league.

"We are listening, I am listening and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united family."

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump once again criticised protesters who kneel during the national anthem and says NFL quarterback Drew Brees should not be sorry for calling it "disrespectful".

Brees has apologised for saying he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag," referring to players kneeling in a pose has become a symbol of the fight for racial justice in the United States.

The kneeling pose has been seen at protests against police brutality in cities across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Colin Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled in protest against racial inequality in 2016 while he was on the San Francisco 49ers roster, appearing on NFL sidelines first sitting, and later kneeling, during the customary pre-game airing of the US national anthem.