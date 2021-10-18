Dak Prescott and Baker Mayfield to undergo MRIs after sustaining injuries during Week 6 games

Dak Prescott has led the Dallas Cowboys to five straight wins

Dak Prescott and Baker Mayfield are both set to undergo MRIs after suffering injuries on Sunday.

Prescott strained his right calf when throwing the game-winning touchdown to CeeDee Lamb during the Dallas Cowboys' 35-29 overtime win against the New England Patriots.

After the game, the quarterback said: "It was a little pain, but for sure I would've been able to keep going.

Cardinals hammer Browns to stay unbeaten

"Just came down funny. Didn't like what I felt. It's something that we'll check out, but I could've kept playing if I had to. I'll be fine."

Prescott has thrown for 1,813 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this season, and passed for 445 yards and three touchdowns against New England as Dallas won its fifth straight game.

The 28-year-old only played in five games last season after fracturing and dislocating his left ankle against the New York Giants in October 2020.

He has an extra week to work on his fitness as the Cowboys have a bye in Week 7 before facing the Minnesota Vikings on Halloween.

Unlike Prescott, the injured Mayfield was unable to find comfort in his side's result as the Cleveland Browns went down 37-14 at home to the Arizona Cardinals.

Baker Mayfield's Browns are 3-3 for the season and sit third in the AFC North

The quarterback went into the game with a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing, left shoulder, and he hurt it further when landing on it in a strip-sack in the third quarter.

After two brief visits to the medical tent, Mayfield returned to the field, but with the game out of reach, he was pulled for the final five minutes and back-up Case Keenum finished the game.

The Browns also have concerns over running back Kareem Hunt, who was carted off in the fourth quarter with a non-contact calf injury.

Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed after the game that Hunt's injury was not to his Achilles.

The Browns were already playing without their other top back, Nick Chubb, who has a calf injury of his own.

Hunt will also undergo an MRI, as will Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who left during the Browns' defeat with an ankle injury.

It came a week after he suffered a throat bruise during Cleveland's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr also briefly left the game against the Cardinals with an apparent right shoulder injury.

He visited the medical tent and then headed to the locker room in the second quarter but returned to the field in the third quarter.

Beckham was screaming in pain on the sideline after being driven into the turf by two Cardinals defenders following a 17-yard reception. He finished the first half with two catches for 42 yards.