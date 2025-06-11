Aaron Rodgers: Pittsburgh Steelers sign four-time NFL MVP on one-year deal after New York Jets exit - 'It's best for my soul'

Four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers has joined the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal.

Rodgers' future had been up in the air since he split with the New York Jets at the end of last season, with retirement having appeared a serious possibility for the 41-year-old.

However, Rodgers, who played 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and won a Super Bowl in 2011, agreed to terms and passed a medical that will see him enter his 21st season.

"For my ego I don't need to keep playing," Rodgers told media. "A lot of decisions I've made over my career and life from strictly the ego, even if they turn out well, are always unfulfilling. But the decisions made from the soul are usually pretty fulfilling.

"So this was a decision that was best for my soul. I felt like being here with Coach (Tomlin) and the guys they have got here was the best for me."

The Steelers were the NFL team in greatest need of a quarterback and open the 2025 season against Rodgers' former team at the New York Jets on September 7.

Rodgers will likely start opposite Pittsburgh's Week 1 starter last season, Justin Fields, who joined the Jets in free agency.

Before Rodgers' long-expected agreement, Mason Rudolph was the presumed starter for the Steelers. Rudolph returned to the Steelers after one season with the Tennessee Titans.

Pittsburgh moved on from Russell Wilson, who replaced Fields seven games into the 2024 regular season and is also projected to start next season in New York as a member of the Giants.

Rodgers comes to Pittsburgh after two disappointing seasons with the Jets. He suffered a season-ending torn Achilles on the fourth play of the 2023 season, his first with 'Gang Green', and the Jets went 5-12 behind Rodgers in 2024, causing the franchise to clean house.

The 10-time Pro Bowler who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in 2011 had also been linked to Green Bay's division rival, the Minnesota Vikings, who instead will move forward with JJ McCarthy under center.